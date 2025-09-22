Arthur Hayes: Due to the huge unlocking pressure, I have sold HYPE today

China’s WeRide and PonyAI to bring robotaxis in Singapore

Singapore is set to welcome autonomous ride-hailing vehicles as Chinese companies Pony AI Inc. and WeRide Inc. partner with local firms to launch robotaxi services in the city-state. WeRide said it will work with Grab Holdings Ltd of Singapore to provide autonomous rides for users travelling on two authorized routes in the Punggol neighbourhood. Pony AI outlined a parallel push with ComfortDelGro. The companies aim to start service within the next several months. The move positions Singapore as a key hub for driverless transport in Southeast Asia. Singapore's Land Transport Authority said its route will cover 12 kilometres in Punggol. WeRide and Grab will operate vehicles along 10km and 12km routes, matching the government's approved routes for trials. Singapore positions itself as a hub for robotaxi deployment The announcements follow a June update from the Ministry of Transport of Singapore. This particular update suggested that the government intends to introduce autonomous vehicles across public housing estates by year-end and integrate the technology within the national public transport system. Chinese autonomous-driving firms are also pushing abroad. US-listed Pony AI and WeRide, along with Baidu's Apollo Go, are pressing across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Baidu Inc. is preparing to launch Apollo Go in Malaysia and Singapore as soon as this year, according to an earlier report by Bloomberg. Tesla Robotaxi Pilot draws scrutiny after three crashes in Austin Meanwhile, in the United States, Tesla's early data on its own self-driving pilot is drawing attention. A crash report filed with federal regulators lists three collisions tied to the Tesla robotaxi program, only 10 days after the pilot began in Austin, Texas. Tesla withheld much of the detailed data in the filing, citing proprietary information. The fleet, made up of about a dozen cars, had covered up to 7,000 miles in…