Arthur Hayes Predicts Ethereum to $20,000 This Cycle, Fueling the Best Altcoins of 2025

Arthur Hayes believes that Ethereum will push to $10,000 or even $20,000 this cycle, fueled by Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies.

Hayes’ prediction came during an interview with Crypto Banter where he said that Ethereum breaking through its previous ATH could push it to $20,000 before the end of the cycle.

—Arthur Hayes, Crypto Banter interview

As Hayes explained, two major factors will fuel Ethereum’s next bull cycle: Trump’s pro-crypto legislation and the increase in institutional adoption.

The first signs of a bull move should become obvious this fall, as the GENIUS Act takes effect, which could push the best altcoins in frenzy mode.

Ethereum’s Marathon Fueled By Institutional Adoption Craze and Favorable Legislation

Trump’s GENIUS Act is the main catalyst behind Ethereum’s 2025 ATH of $4,880 reached yesterday, which may signal the beginning of the alt season.

The GENIUS Act seeks to bring clarity, security, and transparency into the cryptosphere by forcing stablecoin issuers to back their tokens with liquid assets like dollars and governmental bonds.

The Act also protects crypto enthusiasts against illicit activities and scams.

This is what drove the Department of Treasury to issue a Request for Comment on August 18, asking for the public’s opinion on how to tackle illicit activity in the crypto sphere.

This endeavor is part of the implementation process of the GENIUS Act and the comment section will remain open until October 17.

Institutional adoption is another strong case for Ethereum’s next bull cycle, given the accelerated rate at which public companies buy $ETH.

According to CoinGecko, almost 2.8M $ETH are already in public treasuries, making up for 2.31% of the total Ethereum supply. BitMine is the primary investor, with over 1.5M Ethereum, worth over $7.2B.

These factors potentially lay the foundation for a $20,000 Ethereum this cycle, which would kickstart the next alt season. If that happens, the best altcoins of 2025 might see massive gains.

Here are three that you should keep on your radar.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Bitcoin’s Layer 2 Promising Faster and Cheaper Transactions

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer 2 upgrade that promises to change Bitcoin’s network performance.

Hyper’s Canonical Bridge is the link between Layer 2 and Bitcoin’s Layer 1 and is responsible for minting the users’ Bitcoins into the Hyper layer. The Bitcoins are then accessible for use on Layer 2 or can be withdrawn back to Layer 1 whenever necessary.

The Canonical Bridge’s role is to decongest Bitcoin’s native network, circumvent the 7-TPS native cap, and deliver near-instant finality.

Together with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), which enables the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts, the Canonical Bridge brings Bitcoin’s performance to modern standards, with high throughput and Solana-level scalability.

If you want to invest in the $HYPER presale, now’s the perfect time. The presale has raised almost $11.8M so far and it promises to push $HYPER into wealth-building territory.

Based on the project’s utility, our analysts’s price prediction for $HYPER considers a price point of $1.50 by 2030 which translates to a growth of 11,623% based on today’s price of $0.012795.

Check how to buy $HYPER right now and buy your tokens while Bitcoin Hyper is still in the presale phase.

2. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – The Telegram Bot That Turns Coin Hunting Profitable

Snorter Token ($SNORT) fuels the Snorter Bot, the ravenous Aardvark whose sole mission is to detect and snipe hot tokens on the blockchain.

The Bot finally turns coin hunting profitable thanks to its accuracy and timing, being able to snipe the target tokens in milliseconds after liquidity becomes available. This makes Snorter Bot more effective and reliable even than standard pro UIs like Raydium and Jupiter.

You also no longer need to juggle multiple wallets and browser extensions, because Snorter Bot does it all from its Telegram chat.

And no more watching over your shoulder for scams like honeypots or rug pulls, as the Aardvark’s native scam detectors highlight any suspicious project.

Snorter Token is the $3.3M presale that’s pushing $SNORT into mainstream adoption. Given Snorter Token’s utility, our analysts price prediction for $SNORT is $0.94 by the end of 2025. This is an 818% return rate based on the token’s current presale price of $0.1023.

If you want to invest, read our ‘How to buy $SNORT’ guide and secure your place at the table before the project goes public.

3. Altura ($ALU) – The Perfect Toolset for Game Devs

Altura ($ALU) is one of the most comprehensive toolsets for game developers, offering a multitude of end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process.

Aside from tools like Java, Typescript, and Unity SDK, Altura also offers Altura API, which allows you to ‘manage all user, item, token, and collection data, including the developer wallet, and even Smart NFTs’.

The platform also offers you the opportunity to launch your own marketplace on any chain in minutes via Altura’s native dashboard.

$ALU went public in 2021 and went through two peaks so far, with the first one pumping the token by up to 4,839%.

$ALU is now trading at $0.06669 and it’s pumping again, currently up 87% over the last 24 hours and a 24-hour trading volume 160% into the green. Given the 93% positive community sentiment, this may be your buy signal.

Go to your favorite exchange and buy your $ALU while it’s hot. However, don’t forget to visit the official website first to learn more about the project before investing.

Will Ethereum Reach $20,000?

Based on the current legislative support and the growing institutional interest, it’s not impossible that Ethereum could reach $20,000 by the end of the cycle?

Will it? Nobody can tell for sure.

What we can tell for sure is that the next alt season is upon us, at which point we’ll see Ethereum enter a sustained bull phase, once it pushes through its past ATH.

When that happens, projects like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and Snorter Token ($SNORT) will see a massive influx of investors as well.

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely.