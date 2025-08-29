Arthur Hayes Says These 3 Altcoins Could Soar Up to 126x by 2028

In his latest blog post, Hayes argued that Washington could soon lean on stablecoins as a tool to reinforce dollar dominance. He suggested Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent might use tokenized dollars to funnel retail savings into U.S. government bonds, offsetting the reduced demand from foreign central banks that have increasingly turned to gold since the 2008 financial crisis.
According to Hayes, this strategy could redirect trillions of dollars into the crypto ecosystem while simultaneously reducing the U.S. fiscal deficit. He sees it as a win-win: stronger demand for Treasuries, and explosive growth for digital asset markets.
Hayes also revealed he has returned to buying altcoins following Ethereum’s recent rally, singling out three tokens he believes could deliver extraordinary returns by 2028.
Beyond these picks, Hayes highlighted Codex, a stablecoin initiative he describes as “the first true crypto-native bank,” as the project he is most excited about long term.
If Hayes is right, stablecoins could become more than just a bridge between traditional finance and crypto — they could underpin America’s global financial dominance while simultaneously setting the stage for the next great altcoin cycle.
