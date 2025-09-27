The post Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 12:35 Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces. The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments. Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences. From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively. World-Building at the Edge of Reality Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments. Designing at Concert Scale Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations. Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments. The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering… The post Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 26, 2025 12:35 Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces. The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments. Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences. From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively. World-Building at the Edge of Reality Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments. Designing at Concert Scale Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations. Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments. The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering…

Artists Revolutionize Immersive 3D Art Beyond Screens

2025/09/27 20:50
Alvin Lang
Sep 26, 2025 12:35

Discover how artists like Blake Kathryn and Wren Weichman are transforming immersive 3D art, pushing boundaries from digital screens to expansive physical spaces.





The world of immersive and spatial 3D art is undergoing a transformative evolution, according to a panel at RenderCon 2025. Artists like Blake Kathryn, Wren Weichman, Annibale Siconolfi, and Alex Ness are pioneering the future of art by expanding it beyond traditional screens and into entire environments.

Blurring the Line Between Art and Environment

Blake Kathryn, known for her surrealist digital art, discussed the challenges of scaling art to massive dimensions. Her recent installation, The River Remembers at Artechouse NYC, exemplifies her approach to blending digital and physical spaces into immersive experiences.

From YouTube to Immersive Storytelling

Wren Weichman, a filmmaker and technologist, emphasized the importance of storytelling in 3D content. He highlighted the balance between using advanced technology and maintaining a compelling narrative to engage audiences effectively.

World-Building at the Edge of Reality

Annibale Siconolfi, also known as Inward, brings his architectural background to his art, creating intricate dystopian cityscapes. His interest in holographic technology suggests a future where art and reality intertwine in cyberpunk-inspired environments.

Designing at Concert Scale

Alex Ness, of NessGraphics, detailed his work on large-scale concert visuals, such as those for Coachella. His focus is on creating impactful experiences that enhance live performances through dynamic and visually striking animations.

Bridging Digital and Physical Spaces

The panelists collectively noted the growing trend of hybrid formats, where digital overlays transform physical spaces. This “phygital synergy” is reshaping how artists approach their work, merging digital creativity with physical environments.

The Future: From Spectacle to Storytelling

As technology continues to advance rapidly, the possibilities for immersive 3D art are expanding. Faster rendering speeds and AI-generated content are pushing the boundaries of what artists can achieve, emphasizing the importance of innovative ideas and storytelling.

For more information, visit the Render Network.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/artists-revolutionize-immersive-3d-art-beyond-screens

