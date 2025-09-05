Aryna Sabalenka Shuts Down Jessica Pegula’s Revenge Bid To Reach Another US Open Final

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates a point against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Jessica Pegula wanted revenge.
Aryna Sabalenka wasn’t having it.
The world No. 1 fought back from one set down to eliminate No. 4 Pegula, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 before a capacity crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a rematch of their US Open final from a year ago won by Sabalenka.
Sabalenka had a match point to close it out but swatted a forehand overhead into the net as the crowd collectively gasped. On her third match point, she drilled a crosscourt forehand winner and let out a scream and the crowd applauded.
Sabalenka, 27, will bid to a win a second straight US Open title on Saturday against either American Amanda Anismiova or four-time major champion Naomi Osaka (4 p.m. ESPN).
The winner will take home $5 million, and the runner-up $2.5 million. Pegula earned $1.26 million for reaching the semis.
Sabalenka is also bidding for some redemption to end 2025 after losing the Australian Open final (to Madison Keys), the French Open final (to Coco Gauff) and the Wimbledon semifinal to Anisimova.
Had she lost yet another big match at the Open, it would have been a brutal ending to her Slam season.
Pegula, the daughter of billionaire Buffalo Bills and Sabres owner Terry Pegula, is still seeking her first major title after her breakthrough in New York a year ago.
“I think it would be cool to be able to get revenge, obviously,” Pegula said after her quarterfinal win.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Jessica Pegula of the United States returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka during their Women’s Singles Semifinal match on Day Twelve of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2025 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Getty Images
In the decisive third set, Sabalenka broke Pegula right off the bat for a 1-0 lead, leading the American to slam the ball to the ground off her racquet in frustration.
With Sabalenka serving at 3-2, Pegula had double-break point at 15-40, but Sabalenka fought back, holding for 4-2 with a 107-mph service winner.
Serving at 4-3, 30-all, Sabalenka double-faulted and then threw her racquet to the ground in disgust as she looked at her player box.
But she for 5-3 held when Pegula netted a forehand, and Sabalenka pumped her fist toward her box.
In the first set, Sabalenka struck first blood, getting a break for 4-2. But the American broke back two straight times, taking a 5-4 lead when Sabalenka sailed a forehand long on break point.
Pegula held serve at love to take the first set as the crowd roared.
In the second set, Sabalenka stormed back and raced out to a 4-1 lead before taking it on her serve to force a decisive third.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/09/04/aryna-sabalenka-shuts-down-jessica-pegulas-revenge-bid-to-reach-another-us-open-final/