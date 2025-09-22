As Bolivia Embraces $USDT, Best Wallet Token Positions Itself as Top Altcoin.

This comes as Bolivians seek a more stable currency amid massive inflation brought about by a shortage in its USD reserves.

This growing cryptocurrency use has led to the need for secure crypto wallets, such as the one behind the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) presale.

As a non-custodial wallet, the Best Wallet app’s importance can no longer be overlooked.

USD Shortage Pushes Companies in Bolivia to Accept $USDT

In a post on X, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino confirmed that vehicle companies BYD, Yamaha, and Toyota have begun accepting payments in the $USDT stablecoin issued by his company.

He called $USDT the ‘digital dollar’ for millions living in emerging markets, which is not at all surprising considering the current situation in Bolivia.

The country’s dwindling natural gas supply has squeezed its overseas revenues, reducing its USD reserves. This, in turn, has made importing goods more expensive, leading to inflation.

With the prices of goods quickly increasing, Bolivians can buy less with the local boliviano currency, forcing them to seek a more stable alternative, such as the $USDT.

This, combined with the loosening of crypto restrictions in the country, has led to an exponential growth in crypto transactions in Bolivia. According to the nation’s Central Bank, the 12 months up to June this year saw a 630% increase in crypto transactions, equating to about $430M.

