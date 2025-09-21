The post As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 03:03 For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession. He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data. The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach. A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset. The Inequality Factor Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives. That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them. Bitcoin as the Escape Valve Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t… The post As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 03:03 For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession. He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data. The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach. A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset. The Inequality Factor Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives. That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them. Bitcoin as the Escape Valve Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t…

As Confidence in Banks and Governments Fades, Bitcoin Gains Ground

2025/09/21 08:06
Bitcoin
  • 21 September 2025
  • |
  • 03:03

For Jordi Visser, the future of Bitcoin doesn’t hinge on whether inflation falls, rates rise, or the U.S. economy skirts recession.

He believes the cryptocurrency is set to flourish no matter which way the global economy turns — because the deeper problem is trust, not macro data.

The veteran investor told Anthony Pompliano that faith in the pillars of the old system has crumbled. It’s not only banks that have lost credibility, he argued, but governments, employers, currencies, and debt markets. That collapse in confidence, he says, makes Bitcoin uniquely positioned to step in as a neutral, permissionless asset beyond political reach.

A “Fourth Turning” Backdrop

Visser frames this shift through the lens of the Fourth Turning, a theory by William Strauss and Neil Howe describing recurring cycles of crisis and renewal. In his view, the world is already entering one of these generational resets, where institutions built in the previous cycle are breaking down and new structures are emerging. Bitcoin, he suggests, could be the monetary foundation of this reset.

The Inequality Factor

Economic divides are accelerating the transition. Visser pointed to what economists call a K-shaped recovery: wealthier households with assets see their fortunes expand, while those without are being squeezed by inflation and rising costs. Millions at the “bottom of the K” now feel excluded from growth entirely, fueling demand for alternatives.

That frustration shows up in consumer surveys. A University of Michigan poll revealed that most Americans expect higher unemployment by 2026, while barely a quarter believe their purchasing power will remain stable. For many, the traditional system feels rigged against them.

Bitcoin as the Escape Valve

Against this backdrop of distrust and inequality, Visser believes Bitcoin is becoming the “exit option.” Unlike national currencies or corporate-backed assets, Bitcoin doesn’t rely on trust in institutions. It operates transparently, with a fixed supply and no central authority. That design, he argues, is precisely what makes it suited for a period of systemic upheaval.

“Once trust is gone, it doesn’t come back easily,” Visser warned. And that, in his view, is exactly why Bitcoin’s role will only grow stronger in the decades ahead.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
