The post As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. tropical hurricane approaching the USA.Elements of this image are furnished by NASA. getty With Hurricane season in full effect, and Hurricane Humberto rapidly gaining strength over the Atlantic, have you ever wondered: How do tropical storms acquire their names—and how do those names reflect evolving conventions, culture, and global cooperation? Humberto has emerged as a Category 5, and one of the most active systems in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. While developer models currently suggest that Humberto will remain over open water, its effects are already being felt through dangerous surf, rip currents, and higher seas in island chains such as the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. Simultaneously, another tropical disturbance is brewing near Hispaniola and the Bahamas, likely becoming tropical storm Imelda. This dual-storm environment raises challenges in forecasting, as projected tracks may interact (potentially via a rare Fujiwhara effect), further complicating their paths. While Humberto and Imelda are classic names with roots in Spanish and German culture, they are not popular names in the United States. Which had me wonder, how are storms named in the first place? A Historical & Practical Perspective On Storm Naming Naming tropical storms and hurricanes is grounded in both history and public safety. Before formal naming conventions existed, storms were often identified by their location, date, or a nearby landmark. In the Caribbean, hurricanes were historically named after the saint’s feast day on which they occurred—e.g. San Felipe, San Francisco. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Queensland meteorologist Clement Wragge began assigning personal namesto weather systems, a practice that laid the groundwork for more systematic naming. In the Atlantic, formal naming began in 1950 using the Joint Army/Navy Phonetic Alphabet (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.). By 1953, female names were adopted, and in 1979, male and female… The post As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. tropical hurricane approaching the USA.Elements of this image are furnished by NASA. getty With Hurricane season in full effect, and Hurricane Humberto rapidly gaining strength over the Atlantic, have you ever wondered: How do tropical storms acquire their names—and how do those names reflect evolving conventions, culture, and global cooperation? Humberto has emerged as a Category 5, and one of the most active systems in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. While developer models currently suggest that Humberto will remain over open water, its effects are already being felt through dangerous surf, rip currents, and higher seas in island chains such as the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. Simultaneously, another tropical disturbance is brewing near Hispaniola and the Bahamas, likely becoming tropical storm Imelda. This dual-storm environment raises challenges in forecasting, as projected tracks may interact (potentially via a rare Fujiwhara effect), further complicating their paths. While Humberto and Imelda are classic names with roots in Spanish and German culture, they are not popular names in the United States. Which had me wonder, how are storms named in the first place? A Historical & Practical Perspective On Storm Naming Naming tropical storms and hurricanes is grounded in both history and public safety. Before formal naming conventions existed, storms were often identified by their location, date, or a nearby landmark. In the Caribbean, hurricanes were historically named after the saint’s feast day on which they occurred—e.g. San Felipe, San Francisco. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Queensland meteorologist Clement Wragge began assigning personal namesto weather systems, a practice that laid the groundwork for more systematic naming. In the Atlantic, formal naming began in 1950 using the Joint Army/Navy Phonetic Alphabet (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.). By 1953, female names were adopted, and in 1979, male and female…

As Hurricane Humberto Intensifies And Imelda Grows, How Do Storms Get Their Names?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 14:28
GET
GET$0.004546+1.31%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010326-3.25%
American Coin
USA$0.0000006376-4.67%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006264+4.81%
Everscale
EVER$0.01755+5.53%

tropical hurricane approaching the USA.Elements of this image are furnished by NASA.

getty

With Hurricane season in full effect, and Hurricane Humberto rapidly gaining strength over the Atlantic, have you ever wondered: How do tropical storms acquire their names—and how do those names reflect evolving conventions, culture, and global cooperation?

Humberto has emerged as a Category 5, and one of the most active systems in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. While developer models currently suggest that Humberto will remain over open water, its effects are already being felt through dangerous surf, rip currents, and higher seas in island chains such as the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda. Simultaneously, another tropical disturbance is brewing near Hispaniola and the Bahamas, likely becoming tropical storm Imelda. This dual-storm environment raises challenges in forecasting, as projected tracks may interact (potentially via a rare Fujiwhara effect), further complicating their paths.

While Humberto and Imelda are classic names with roots in Spanish and German culture, they are not popular names in the United States. Which had me wonder, how are storms named in the first place?

A Historical & Practical Perspective On Storm Naming

Naming tropical storms and hurricanes is grounded in both history and public safety.

Before formal naming conventions existed, storms were often identified by their location, date, or a nearby landmark. In the Caribbean, hurricanes were historically named after the saint’s feast day on which they occurred—e.g. San Felipe, San Francisco.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the Queensland meteorologist Clement Wragge began assigning personal namesto weather systems, a practice that laid the groundwork for more systematic naming.

In the Atlantic, formal naming began in 1950 using the Joint Army/Navy Phonetic Alphabet (Able, Baker, Charlie, etc.). By 1953, female names were adopted, and in 1979, male and female names alternated. Today, storms are named by regional institutions under guidelines of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). In the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) assigns names once a tropical or subtropical system reaches sustained winds of 39 mph (tropical storm strength).

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 01: John Cangialosi, Senior Hurricane Specialist at the National Hurricane Center, inspects a satellite image of Hurricane Beryl, the first hurricane of the 2024 season, at the National Hurricane Center on July 01, 2024 in Miami, Florida. On Monday afternoon, the storm, centered 30 miles west-northwest of Carriacou Island, became the strongest hurricane this early in the season in this area of the Atlantic. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Atlantic uses six rotating name lists (one per year), each containing 21 names (skipping Q, U, X, Y, Z) and alternating gender. These lists rotate every six years. What names are up next in the Atlantic basin? Be on the looked out for Jerry, Karen, Lorenzo, Melissa, Nestor, Olga, or Pablo. If a storm is particularly deadly or costly, its name may be retired and replaced through a process overseen by the WMO committee. Five retired names are Andrew, Katrina, Sandy, Irma andHarvey.

Naming has three advantages:

  • It facilitates clear communication (e.g. “Hurricane Humberto” is easier to convey than a technical code).
  • It reduces confusion, especially when multiple storms are active in a region.
  • It helps media, emergency management, and the public coordinate warnings, coverage, and preparedness efforts.

Storm naming conventions differ across regions. In the Western Pacific, names come from a rotating list of submissions by member countries in the ESCAP/WMO Typhoon Committee. These names often reflect local languages, cultural references, flora, fauna, and regional heritage.

IN SPACE – OCTOBER 8: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this NASA handout, Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 storm at the time of this photograph, is pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Yucatan Peninsula on October 8, 2024 seen from the International Space Station as it orbited 257 miles above. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

Getty Images

In the South Atlantic basin (which less frequently produces storms), Brazil and regional agencies maintain naming lists with Portuguese or indigenous names (e.g. Kurumí).

Another example is the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). PAGASA assigns local names to cyclones entering or forming within its area of responsibility, even if they already have international names, which lends clarity in national communications.

These international naming practices embed local identity and linguistic diversity in storm tracking, underscoring that tropical cyclones are global phenomena that transcend political, cultural, and geographic boundaries.

Communication And Equity

The act of naming a storm shapes perceptions of hazard, public attention, and memory. However, it also raises a deeper question: how to ensure that names—and by extension, narratives—don’t favor dominant languages, regions, or institutions at the expense of vulnerable populations that are less frequently represented in naming systems. Historically marginalized regions or countries would benefit from having stronger input in naming committees, so their languages, cultural touchstones, and priorities are recognized when storms threaten their shores.

The naming conventions we sometimes take for granted are in fact the result of centuries of evolution, institutional collaboration, and cultural negotiation. As we monitor Humberto’s path and brace for Imelda, remember each name carries weight—and the future of naming will be most robust when it is inclusive, transparent, and globally grounded.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dougmelville/2025/09/28/as-hurricane-humberto-intensifies-and-imelda-grows-how-do-storms-get-their-names/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Outset’s latest Q2 2025 report shows a paradox in Latin America: crypto adoption is climbing fast, yet media visibility is collapsing at the same time. The study shows that while millions of new users are entering the crypto space, crypto-native outlets are losing more than half of their traffic, raising questions about how adoption and
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2187+5.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07678+2.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:30
Partager
Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

The post Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson has weighed in on whether the Federal Reserve should make a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut or 50 bps cut. This comes ahead of the Fed decision today at today’s FOMC meeting, with the market pricing in a 25 bps cut. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market are currently trading flat ahead of the rate cut decision. Franklin Templeton CEO Weighs In On Potential FOMC Decision In a CNBC interview, Jenny Johnson said that she expects the Fed to make a 25 bps cut today instead of a 50 bps cut. She acknowledged the jobs data, which suggested that the labor market is weakening. However, she noted that this data is backward-looking, indicating that it doesn’t show the current state of the economy. She alluded to the wage growth, which she remarked is an indication of a robust labor market. She added that retail sales are up and that consumers are still spending, despite inflation being sticky at 3%, which makes a case for why the FOMC should opt against a 50-basis-point Fed rate cut. In line with this, the Franklin Templeton CEO said that she would go with a 25 bps rate cut if she were Jerome Powell. She remarked that the Fed still has the October and December FOMC meetings to make further cuts if the incoming data warrants it. Johnson also asserted that the data show a robust economy. However, she noted that there can’t be an argument for no Fed rate cut since Powell already signaled at Jackson Hole that they were likely to lower interest rates at this meeting due to concerns over a weakening labor market. Notably, her comment comes as experts argue for both sides on why the Fed should make a 25 bps cut or…
Threshold
T$0.01472-3.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010336-3.03%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000306-2.54%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:36
Partager
‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Will SWIFT upgrades derail XRP's vision?
CROSS
CROSS$0.22898-5.48%
XRP
XRP$2.7885+0.27%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002817-0.31%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Brazil Drives 62% of Latin America’s Crypto Media Audience Amid Regional Traffic Slump – Outset Report

Franklin Templeton CEO Dismisses 50bps Rate Cut Ahead FOMC

‘No hidden fees’ – Will SWIFT’s instant cross-border payments plan affect XRP?

Paidun: kHYPE/WHYPE hit a low of 0.8802 a few days ago and has now restored the anchor exchange rate

A whale bought $1.07 million worth of EIGEN and $121,000 worth of LINEA