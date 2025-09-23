As HYPE loses steam, Digitap surges past $150K in presale, fueled by demand for its Visa-backed card offering borderless crypto spending and privacy-first tools.As HYPE loses steam, Digitap surges past $150K in presale, fueled by demand for its Visa-backed card offering borderless crypto spending and privacy-first tools.

As HYPE Stalls, $TAP Presale Smashes $150k as Visa Card Demand Explodes

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 23:55
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.66-4.95%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.373--%
bull3

The crypto market is crowded with new tokens that try to attract the attention of investors, but the majority of them very quickly fade away after their first wave of hype. One example is HYPE, a coin that grabbed early attention but is now losing momentum as retail interest cools. Digitap ($TAP), on the other hand, has managed to make a difference. 

While many projects struggle to maintain their momentum, Digitap has already surpassed the presale funding barrier of $175,000. This shows that products with real value are the ones that investors want at this time. Its combination of privacy, speed, and convenience is providing demand of the kind that very few other projects can match in 2025.

The Stalling of HYPE

chart15315

HYPE is a genuine utility token with real-world use cases and a strong foundation. It has managed to build decent value in the crypto market. Its features and purpose-driven approach make it stand out from many speculative tokens in the space. However, despite its potential, the community has been steadily selling, causing the token to stall.

Analysts believe that it is nearing its all-time high now, and it could fall eventually. As a result, its momentum is stalling just as Digitap’s presale numbers are accelerating.

Presale Momentum Despite Market Slowdown

The signal is quite strong that while other projects are losing steam and struggling to raise funds, Digitap was able to make a presale that exceeded $150K. It appears that investors no longer want to be part of the hysteria era when their money was thrown at meme tokens and partly done ideas. What they want to see first is the sheer practicability of the project and proof through tangible products.

Digitap is both. The presale is happening while retail confidence in the larger crypto market is very cautious. A large proportion of the funds that are directed into $TAP is linked to the development of an ecosystem that is designed around real financial tools. Rather than relying solely on social media buzz, Digitap is adopting a more sustainable approach to building a base and attracting retail investors and crypto users.

USE THE CODE “Digitap15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Why The Digitap Visa Card Is Driving Excitement

digitap134

Digitap’s Visa-backed payment card is undoubtedly the main reason why momentum has continued to grow. Digitap has the best of both worlds, i.e., the global Visa network and borderless digital assets, and then combining them.

Such is the uniqueness of the card:

  • Works Anywhere Visa Is Accepted – The user can do the transaction directly via the website or the physical store.
  • Apple Pay & Google Pay Support – Making the use of the card through the phone is quick and easy with the help of these apps.
  • Custom Physical Cards – Users can choose to have simple plastic or luxurious metal cards, and even create their own look.
  • Unlimited Virtual Cards – Giving more security while shopping online by not revealing the real account details.

Freelancers, travelers, and normal people who are fed up with the banking limitations will love this product. It breaks down the usual barriers of onboarding, compliance delays, and high international transfer fees.

Why Digitap Could Be The Best Crypto Coin in 2025

The greatest market opportunities are cross-border payments, mobile finance, and privacy-first solutions. Digitap presents the ready-to-use app and card, thereby taking the control that banks and regulators usually have away from them and giving it to the users instead.

The achievement of $175k presale funding is more than just a milestone relating to the money raised. It is a sign that, already in the early stages, Digitap has gained the trust of its users. Investors cannot help but notice the destination of their investments, and they are willing to support a project that is already active, functioning, and expanding.

As the presale phases increase, the interest in the card alongside the $TAP token is predicted to surpass the present levels. It will continue its growth by managing to make a lasting impact in the crypto payments industry.

A Smart Decision for Altcoin Investors

As the broader market trend is negative, Digitap demonstrates that a proper combination of product, trust, and timing can still bring about a strong uptick. Reaching $150K in presale funding is a first step that clearly indicates the level of enthusiasm for a crypto solution constructed for everyday people.

As an incredible project supported by Visa and a no-KYC system, Digitap is distinguishing itself as the best cryptocurrency to buy now. 

Digitap is Live NOW. Learn more about their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app  

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.
Solana
SOL$216.2-1.80%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000761+5.54%
XRP
XRP$2.8453+0.22%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:23
Partager
Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
RealLink
REAL$0.05962-0.40%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01107-7.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08547+1.71%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 17:47
Partager
Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SegaSwap raises seed funding at $10M valuation to build attention-based DeFi on Solana and Sonic SVM with liquid staking innovation.
SolanaVM
SVM$0.000883-4.54%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.18398-0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001727+1.05%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/23 23:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13

Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

Why SegaSwap's $10M Seed Round Signals a Shift in Solana DeFi Incentive Models

SEC’s Paul Atkins says crypto companies no longer have ‘burdensome’ regulatory requirements

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission