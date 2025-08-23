As the Crypto Market Focuses on the Fed Chair’s Statements, Analysts Expect a Hawkish Statement! Here Are the Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 05:29
Threshold
T$0.01698+6.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.986+6.70%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,855.43+3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021954+0.53%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the overall crypto market remained calm ahead of a speech by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Jackson Hole.

Bitcoin Holds at $113,000 Ahead of Jackson Hole

Bitcoin fell 0.74 percent in the last 24 hours to $112,018, while Ethereum fell 0.1 percent to $4,204.

Vincent Liu, Investment Director at Kronos Research, stated that the market expects a “hawkish” message from Powell. “A dovish surprise could trigger a market rally, but hawkish rhetoric could increase selling pressure,” Liu said. He believes that if Powell doesn’t offer any guidance on interest rates, the market will enter a period of consolidation.

Powell had previously emphasized that the September interest rate decision would be shaped by macro data. Wall Street currently expects a 25 basis point rate cut in September.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts this probability at 74.4%. However, recent data has mixed expectations. While a lower-than-expected CPI and a rise in jobless claims suggest that inflationary pressures may be easing, a higher PPI and persistent services inflation are fueling concerns. Trump’s tariffs are also projected to contribute to inflation.

According to BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas, Bitcoin could experience an additional correction of up to 30% if Powell adopts a hawkish tone. However, Lucas noted that the current pullback aligns with Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle, and that post-September prices could regain strength towards the end of the year.

The direction of the crypto market in the coming period will be determined by US inflation data, Fed meetings and ETF inflows.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/as-the-crypto-market-focuses-on-the-fed-chairs-statements-analysts-expect-a-hawkish-statement-here-are-the-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-for-payments-2025-why-blockdag-outpaces-xrp-litecoin-tron/
XRP
XRP$3.0678+7.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.65%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003064+7.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 06:00
Partager
OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that ChatGPT 's "recording mode" has been officially launched for Pro , Enterprise , and Edu users, and currently supports macOS desktop
Mode Network
MODE$0.001979+8.08%
Propy
PRO$0.7491+3.66%
EDU Coin
EDU$0.1436+7.56%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:41
Partager
Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-hints-rate-cuts-september/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02196+0.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 05:38
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto for Payments 2025: Why BlockDAG Outpaces XRP, Litecoin & TRON

OpenAI: ChatGPT's "recording mode" is now available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users

Powell Hints at Rate Cuts Amid Labor Market Weakness

Whale Activity Ongoing In These Digital Assets - Here's How Much ADA, SUI, SHIB & XYZVerse (XYZ) Price Skyrockets If...

‘Very good sign’: Grayscale, Bitwise, and more file amendments for spot XRP ETF proposals