Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 08:14
Stratos
STOS$0.1051-3.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.05719+3.94%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1764-1.83%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22624-3.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738-3.39%
Allo
RWA$0.0055+3.03%

APAC economies, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan, are accelerating real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through regulatory reforms and live-market adoption.

Regulatory Transformation and Market Dynamics

Why Important: Tokenization connects issuance, settlement, and custody on a shared digital infrastructure, improving settlement finality and auditability. It lowers capital costs, enhances custody transparency, and enables 24/7 secondary markets — benefits that ripple across issuers, investors, and intermediaries.

As tokenization improves cross-border payments, trade finance, and speed and transparency, APAC’s policy diversity could expand options for local currency issuance, including China’s RMB, while USD liquidity remains the hub. Multi-currency models enable new combinations of FX hedging and credit enhancement.

Latest Update:

  • Singapore is expanding standardization and interoperability workstreams in fixed income, FX, and fund management under the MAS Project Guardian.
  • Hong Kong continues multi-currency digital bond issuances (HKMA press release) and uses its Digital Bond Grant Scheme information to attract private deals.
  • Australia is advancing the Project Acacia update from ASIC under RBA–DFCRC, combining live pilots and proofs of concept.
  • Japan’s FSA continues to outline market development for STOs and digital securities through FSA speeches and published materials.

Across the board, the common priorities are “same risk, same rules” enforcement, ledger-to-ledger interoperability, KYC/suitability/reporting alignment, and central bank money availability. For individuals engaging via DeFi, understanding wallet connections, gas fees, and robust KYC remains essential (Japanese residents must act within domestic legal boundaries).

Interoperability Could Realize East-West Finance System

Background Context: The first RWA adoption wave has been driven by bonds — especially US Treasuries — where transparency and traceability have expanded the investor base. Singapore’s MAS Project Guardian hub is a public–private and cross-border hub. Hong Kong is actively issuing government digital bonds to lead market formation. Australia uses live pilots to identify operational frictions, while Japan leverages existing investor-protection frameworks to scale gradually.

BeInCrypto reported that major Chinese financial institutions are entering the $30 trillion RWA market. RWA activity is also rising on XRPL and BNB Chain through tokenized treasuries and real estate products. These developments signal broader institutional participation and the emergence of multi-chain infrastructure beyond Ethereum.

Historical precedent: Early pilot results have been more about redesigning operational and audit processes than immediate liquidity boosts. National pilots have tackled instant settlement, asset-level title transfers, and governance of smart contracts, addressing back-end challenges one by one.

Geopolitical implications: A “dual-rail” link between Eastern and Western financial systems is plausible once interoperability standards solidify. However, custody liability, compliance costs, and data sovereignty concerns remain significant bottlenecks.

On the private side, prominent asset managers, commercial banks, and infrastructure providers are scaling participation. As tokenized US Treasuries, sovereign digital bonds, and tokenized funds accumulate use cases, bridging issuance–distribution–custody gaps via shared ledgers and API connections is becoming critical.

Interoperability, Data Location, and Sovereignty Matters

Looking ahead: Key focus areas include connectivity with central bank money (wholesale, not retail), alignment of accounting and tax treatment, secondary market depth, price-discovery reliability, and consensus on interoperability standards (messaging, identity, data models).

Possible Risks: Gaps in interoperability, inconsistent KYC/AML and suitability enforcement, operational risk in smart contracts, and questions over data location and sovereignty remain.

RegionProgram / FrameworkCurrent StatusKey Takeaway
SingaporeMAS Project Guardian program pageExpanding fixed income, FX, fund WSAdvancing interoperability & standardization
Hong KongGovt. Digital Bonds overview + Grant Scheme pageOngoing multi-currency issuancePublic–private deal pipeline expansion
AustraliaASIC Project Acacia announcementLive pilots + PoCsOperational/accounting implementation trials
JapanSTO/Digital securities (FSA market speech PDF)Expanding issuance and secondary marketsLeveraging investor-protection frameworks
UKBoE DSS informationLive-environment sandboxAdjusting for permanence
EUDLT Pilot (ESMA Art.14 report)Ongoing evaluation/reviewThreshold & scope recalibration

The post Asia Pacific Advances RWA Tokenization in 2025 appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/apac-rwa-tokenization-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Bitcoin hater Brad Sherman has accused US President Donald Trump of accepting a $300 million bribe from TikTok, but TikTok denied it has anything to do with it.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.889+0.29%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004517+10.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 16:59
Partager
Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Meme coins are notorious for their lack of intrinsic value and their reputation for pump-and-dump cycles. The recent rollercoaster ride of the YZY token—a highly publicized Solana meme coin spearheaded by Kanye West—perfectly exemplifies this pattern. After surging to a staggering $3 billion market cap, YZY crashed 60% as profiteers exited en masse. This volatility […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001203+1.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.06568+0.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409-1.60%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 07:54
Partager
Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

PANews reported on August 24th that, according to Cointelegraph, Caitlin Long, CEO of Custodia Bank, stated at a Wyoming blockchain seminar that the mismatch between traditional financial systems and real-time settlement blockchain protocols could create a liquidity crisis for traditional financial firms. "Because traditional systems can't update in real time, these fault tolerance mechanisms are built into the system. In the cryptocurrency world, everything must be real-time, and cryptocurrency is a completely different ball game. I do worry about how these financial giants will respond when the inevitable bear market comes again. I know some are optimistic that a bear market won't happen again. I've been in this industry since 2012, so I know it will happen again."
Threshold
T$0.01693-0.11%
RealLink
REAL$0.05716+4.04%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6441+9.99%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 08:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

Kanye’s YZY Pumps to $3B on Solana, Crashes 60% – Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett For The Next 100x Meme Coin

Custodia Bank CEO: TradFi may face a liquidity crisis due to its incompatibility with blockchain real-time settlement

Crypto user attacked in France over Ledger hardware wallet — Report

Charles Hoskinson Explores Exciting Prospects for Cardano and XRP Collaboration