AsiaNext Taps FalconX Veteran for Derivatives Leadership

Par : Blockhead
2025/08/26 14:00
AsiaNext Taps FalconX Veteran for Derivatives Leadership

Digital asset exchange AsiaNext has named former FalconX executive David Martin as chief executive of its derivatives division, as the institution-focused platform seeks to capitalize on growing demand for regulated crypto trading venues.

Martin joins AsiaNext with over 17 years of experience spanning traditional investment management and digital assets, including nearly a decade in cryptocurrency markets. At FalconX, he helped establish the firm as the first CFTC-registered crypto swaps dealer and led global sales expansion as the company evolved into a major prime brokerage operation.

The appointment reflects AsiaNext's strategy to differentiate itself in an increasingly crowded digital asset trading landscape by focusing exclusively on institutional clients rather than retail traders. The Singapore-based exchange, backed by SBI Digital Asset Holdings and SIX Group, offers spot trading, tokenized securities, and derivatives through what it describes as purpose-built institutional infrastructure.

"Institutions want more than access to digital assets, they want efficiency, trust and infrastructure that reflects how they trade," Martin said in the statement announcing his appointment shared with Blockhead on Tuesday. He emphasized that AsiaNext was "designed from the outset" to meet institutional requirements that traditional retail-focused exchanges struggle to address.

Martin's background includes co-founding crypto hedge fund Blockforce Capital and helping launch BLCN, identified as the first blockchain exchange-traded fund. Earlier in his career, he developed quantitative trading strategies for macro markets and founded a risk analytics platform serving hedge funds.

The hire comes as institutional adoption of digital assets accelerates, with traditional financial services firms seeking regulated trading venues that can accommodate their compliance and operational requirements. AsiaNext positions itself as addressing limitations in existing platforms that were initially designed for retail users before adding institutional services.

From AsiaNext's Singapore headquarters, Martin will oversee the expansion of derivatives offerings that leverage the exchange's infrastructure to bridge traditional and digital finance. The platform combines spot cryptocurrency trading with tokenized securities and derivatives products under a single institutional framework.

The platform aims to provide what Martin described as "an institutional-grade bridge between old and new finance" as digital assets become integrated into traditional portfolio management strategies.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01842-7.57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2.919-0.91%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Partager
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0.44489+1.68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19386-2.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617-2.21%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market