ASIC Grants Stablecoin Distributors Regulatory Exemption in Australia

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:25
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010088-1.51%
Capverse
CAP$0.16144+1.52%
KIND
KIND$0.00945-58.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1301+2.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017307+0.24%

Key Points:ASIC grants class relief for stablecoin intermediaries.Streamlines regulatory compliance for industry intermediaries.Potential for increased institutional stablecoin activity. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) granted a regulatory exemption on September 18 for stablecoin intermediaries, allowing distribution without separate financial services licenses within Australia. This exemption provides regulatory clarity, reducing compliance costs, and potentially increasing institutional stablecoin activity under AFS-licensed issuers, signaling upcoming broader reforms in Australia’s digital asset space. ASIC Exempts Stablecoin Providers from Additional Licensing ASIC has provided class exemption for stablecoin intermediaries, allowing them to distribute cryptocurrencies issued by licensed Australian institutions without needing separate financial services licenses. This measure helps address Australia’s regulatory challenges in the stablecoin sector. Intermediaries can now distribute stablecoins through licensed channels without additional AFS licenses, lowering operational barriers. The relief maintains issuer liability while mandating product disclosure to ensure transparency in the market. “The first-of-its-kind relief exempts intermediaries from the requirement to hold separate AFS, Australian market, or clearing and settlement facility licences when providing services related to stablecoins issued by an AFS licensee.” — ASIC Official Statement, Australian Securities and Investments CommissionBlockchain APAC CEO Steve Vallas described this move as a temporary transition toward broader reforms. Official reports emphasize that the exemption does not alter stablecoin classification as financial products. Potential Market Reforms and Global Impact Did you know? Australia’s decision marks its first major regulatory shift to boost stablecoin market efficiency while retaining oversight on financial offerings. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,590.38, with a market cap of formatNumber(554077831078, 2) and 13.53% market dominance. Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 2.25% price increase in 24 hours and an 82.78% rise over the past 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:36 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team posits that this exemption may lead to increased liquidity and innovation in the stablecoin market, potentially influencing global regulatory approaches. The initiative could promote a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Australia. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/asic-stablecoin-distribution-exemption/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.07164-0.01%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004412-0.38%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08576-3.77%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Partager
South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

In a dramatic shift in investment patterns, South Korean retail investors withdrew $657 million from Tesla stock in August 2025, representing the largest monthly outflow in more than two years. At the same time, by mid-2025, they had shifted more than $12 billion into U.S.-listed companies tied to cryptocurrency, indicating a deepening preference for digital […]
Union
U$0.015212+8.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08612-0.11%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 14:00
Partager
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
FUND
FUND$0.01806+3.20%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 14:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Clears the Way for Spot Crypto ETFs with New Generic Rules

Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API