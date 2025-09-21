ASML Stock Gains 7% After BofA Raises Price Target on Intel Partnership News

TLDR

BofA Securities raised ASML price target to €941 from €724 with Buy rating after Nvidia announced $5 billion Intel partnership

ASML stock gained 7% as investors see the Nvidia-Intel deal boosting demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment

Bank of America believes a more competitive Intel will drive positive results for semiconductor equipment companies like ASML

ASML is the only manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems needed for advanced chip production

The company recently invested €1.3 billion in AI startup Mistral and benefits from increased TSMC capital expenditure plans

ASML shares jumped 7% after Nvidia announced a $5 billion investment in Intel and formed a broad partnership with the struggling chipmaker. The news triggered analyst upgrades and renewed investor confidence in the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer.

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

BofA Securities analyst Didier Scemama raised his price target on ASML to €941 from €724 while maintaining a Buy rating. The upgrade came directly after Nvidia’s September 18 announcement of its Intel partnership.

The analyst believes a more competitive Intel will create positive conditions for semiconductor capital equipment providers. ASML supplies critical lithography systems that Intel needs for chip manufacturing.

ASML holds a unique position in the semiconductor industry as the only manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography equipment. These EUV systems are essential for producing the most advanced semiconductors.

Intel ranks among ASML’s major customers alongside Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Samsung. However, Intel has faced challenges in recent years as competitors gained market share.

The Nvidia partnership could help revitalize Intel’s operations. This would likely increase Intel’s demand for ASML’s manufacturing equipment.

Partnership Details Drive Optimism

The $5 billion Nvidia investment represents a major vote of confidence in Intel’s future. The partnership covers multiple areas of semiconductor development and manufacturing.

Bank of America’s analysis suggests the deal doesn’t directly target Intel Foundry operations. However, any improvement in Intel’s competitive position should benefit equipment suppliers.

ASML’s stock has gained momentum recently after lagging during much of the AI boom. The company missed earlier gains that benefited other semiconductor stocks.

Recent positive developments have helped change investor sentiment toward ASML. The company announced a €1.3 billion investment in French AI startup Mistral AI.

TSMC has also indicated plans to increase its capital expenditure budget. This signals growing demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Market Position Strengthens

ASML trades at $932.57 with a market capitalization of $367 billion. The stock reached a 52-week high of $938.68 during recent trading sessions.

Daily trading volume of 2.4 million shares exceeded the average volume of 1.8 million shares. This shows increased investor interest in the stock.

The company maintains a gross margin of 52.52% and pays a dividend yield of 0.77%. These metrics reflect ASML’s strong market position and profitability.

ASML’s competitive advantage comes from its monopoly on EUV lithography technology. No other company can produce these specialized manufacturing systems.

The artificial intelligence boom is driving demand for advanced semiconductors. This trend should benefit ASML as chipmakers expand production capacity.

TSMC’s increased capital spending plans indicate growing industry investment. More spending on manufacturing equipment directly benefits ASML’s revenue.

The post ASML Stock Gains 7% After BofA Raises Price Target on Intel Partnership News appeared first on CoinCentral.