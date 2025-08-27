AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 Model Expands Language Coverage and Features

2025/08/27 04:21
Rebeca Moen
Aug 26, 2025 04:46

AssemblyAI’s Universal-2 model now supports 99 languages, offering advanced features at a single price, enhancing its speech-to-text capabilities and leading in English, German, and Spanish.





AssemblyAI, a leading provider in the field of speech-to-text technology, has announced the expansion of its Universal-2 model, now supporting a comprehensive array of 99 languages. This expansion aims to offer advanced features under a unified pricing structure, according to AssemblyAI.

Enhanced Language Support

The Universal-2 model, released on August 26, 2025, is designed to cater to a diverse global audience by including a wide range of languages. This strategic move not only broadens the accessibility of AssemblyAI’s technology but also strengthens its position in the competitive speech-to-text market.

Leading in Multiple Languages

Universal-2 has demonstrated exceptional performance in converting speech to text in English, German, and Spanish, positioning itself as a leader in these languages. The model’s enhanced accuracy and efficiency are pivotal for businesses and developers seeking reliable transcription services.

Comparative Analysis with OpenAI’s Whisper

In a comparative analysis, Universal-2 has been evaluated against OpenAI’s Whisper model, showcasing its effectiveness in real-world applications. The comparison highlights Universal-2’s ability to deliver high accuracy beyond traditional word error rate metrics, making it a robust choice for various industry applications.

Industry Applications and Impact

Universal-2 is not just a technological advancement; it is a transformative tool for industries relying on conversational data. From customer service to content creation, the model facilitates improved communication and data processing, enhancing operational efficiencies.

The introduction of Universal-2 marks a significant milestone for AssemblyAI, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the speech-to-text domain.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/assemblyai-universal-2-model-expands-language-coverage

