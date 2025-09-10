Asset Entities Approves Merger with Strive to Create $1.5 Billion BTC Finance Company

Par : PANews
2025/09/10 22:52
Bitcoin
BTC$113,584.66+2.13%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0018177+16.42%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011645-3.83%

PANews reported on September 10th that, according to CoinDesk, Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) announced that its shareholders have approved its planned merger with Strive Enterprises. Strive Enterprises' shareholders had previously approved the merger on September 4th, paving the way for the new company (to be renamed Strive Inc.) to pursue a Bitcoin reserve strategy. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy co-founded Strive Enterprises in 2022. According to the announcement, the completion of the merger transaction remains subject to Nasdaq listing approval and other customary conditions. Matt Cole, currently head of Strive Asset Management, will serve as chairman and CEO of the combined company.

Strive expects to secure $750 million in private equity (PIPE) financing upon closing of the merger, with potential total financing exceeding $1.5 billion if warrants are exercised. Cole emphasized the company's debt-free structure and stated that it will pursue a disciplined, long-term approach to maximizing the number of Bitcoins per share, designed to outperform Bitcoin itself.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0851+2.28%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002504+0.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643+0.15%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
Threshold
T$0.01651+1.41%
Union
U$0.00945-3.66%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 00:24
Partager
PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

Paxos has updated its USDH stablecoin proposal with PayPal and Venmo integration, $20M incentives, and a revenue model tied to HYPE’s growth.   Paxos has just unveiled a revised proposal to issue the upcoming USDH stablecoin for Hyperliquid.  The update adds integration with PayPal and Venmo and gives the project access to one of the […] The post PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.87+4.61%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02045-5.89%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 00:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

PayPal Opens Doors for USDH With Paxos Deal, HYPE Listing, and $20M Incentive Pool

TensorBoard, Checkpoints, and Custom Hooks in Keras

Wall Street surges along with rate cut odds