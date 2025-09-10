Asset Entities Merges With Strive Enterprises to Launch a Major Bitcoin Treasury Company

2025/09/10
TLDR

  • Asset Entities shareholders approve merger with Strive Enterprises to form Bitcoin firm.
  • The new company, Strive Inc., plans to raise $1.5 billion to purchase Bitcoin.
  • Matt Cole will lead the firm while Arshia Sarkhani joins as CMO and board member.
  • Strive targets Mt. Gox claims to acquire discounted Bitcoin pending shareholder approval.

Shares of marketing firm Asset Entities (ASST) surged 52% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. This followed shareholder approval for a merger with Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Enterprises. The combined entity will operate as a Bitcoin treasury company. The new company will be renamed Strive, Inc., continuing to trade under the ticker ASST.

The merger approval clears the path for a planned $1.5 billion capital raise aimed at buying Bitcoin. Asset Entities and Strive executives confirmed that the firm will join the growing list of public companies reporting substantial Bitcoin holdings. The surge in corporate crypto adoption has increased concern over potential market oversaturation.

Executive Roles and Corporate Structure

Following the merger, Matt Cole, CEO of Strive Asset Management, will lead the combined company. Asset Entities CEO and president Arshia Sarkhani will become chief marketing officer and board member. The role of Vivek Ramaswamy, co-founder of Strive Enterprises, has not been disclosed.

The firm opted for a reverse-merger structure rather than a SPAC, citing safer, less speculative capital raises. This approach reduces dilution risks and avoids uncertain deal timelines, allowing a controlled path toward acquiring Bitcoin.

Funding Plans and Strategic Acquisitions

Strive plans to fund its Bitcoin purchases through $750 million from a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) and an additional $750 million potentially from warrant exercises. The $1.5 billion capital could acquire approximately 13,450 Bitcoin at current market prices. This would place the company among the top 10 corporate Bitcoin holders.

The merger’s completion depends on specific conditions, including approval of Strive’s Nasdaq listing application. In addition, Strive aims to pursue claims tied to the Mt. Gox collapse. The company has targeted acquiring 75,000 Bitcoin at a discount, pending shareholder approval. Strive said the strategy could boost its Bitcoin-per-share ratio, a metric increasingly tracked among corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

Meanwhile, the firm joins a growing cohort of public companies that have expanded Bitcoin holdings this year. The number of firms reporting large-scale crypto purchases has nearly doubled from under 100 at the start of the year to 186. Companies have used equity, convertible debt, perpetual stock, and SPAC alternatives to fund acquisitions, contributing to Bitcoin’s price rally.

The post Asset Entities Merges With Strive Enterprises to Launch a Major Bitcoin Treasury Company appeared first on Blockonomi.

SEAL: Largest NPM Cryptocurrency Attack Stole Under $50

In a surprise revelation about Cryptocurrency, SEAL has revealed what they call the "largest NPM supply chain attack in crypto history" – an event that resulted in financial loss of $50. This highlights both potency and specialities in the modern cyber threats. SEAL discloses that hackers broke into the Node Package Manager (NPM) on Tuesday.
Tronweekly2025/09/10
AI company Cognition secures over $400 million in funding led by Founders Fund

PANews reported on September 10th that Cognition announced it has secured over $400 million in new funding, bringing its post-money valuation to $10.2 billion. This round was led by Founders Fund, with participation from existing investors including Lux , 8VC , Neo , and Elad Gil, as well as new investors such as Bain Capital Ventures and D1 Capital. Cognition is committed to advancing the field of AI coding agents.
PANews2025/09/10
Pantera's associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
PANews2025/06/19
