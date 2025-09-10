Asset Entities surges on merger with Strive for $1.5B Bitcoin treasury

Asset Entities shares rose over 50% after-hours as its shareholders approved a merger with Strive to build a $1.5 billion Bitcoin treasury.

Shares in the marketing firm Asset Entities (ASST) rose 52% after-hours on Tuesday after its shareholders approved a merger with Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive Enterprises to form a Bitcoin treasury company.

Asset Entities said on Tuesday that a “strong majority” of shareholders voted for the merger with plans to raise $1.5 billion to buy Bitcoin (BTC). The new company will be renamed to Strive, Inc. and continue trading under the ticker ASST.

Asset Entities shares closed trading on Tuesday up 17.8% at $6.28 and rallied over 52% after-hours to $9.55 on the company’s merger announcement.

