Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy?

Launched on September 22, Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Price has quickly gained traction as a community-driven memecoin that offers seamless cross-chain connectivity. Built on the Solana blockchain, this meme-inspired token made a successful debut on Dexscreen, experiencing a dramatic rise in its price and trading volume.

The sudden surge has highlighted the token’s rapid growth and increasing relevance in the crypto market. In this report, we’ll explore the recent surge experienced by Aster Inu and whether that surge will be seen in the coming days.

Aster Inu’s Recent Market Performance

At press time, Aster Inu is trading at $0.00696, with the 24-hour trading volume valued at $6.37 million. In the last 24 hours, Aster Inu reached new heights in its price, as the token experienced a surge of 200%+, far outperforming its 1,206% 7-day surge. However, the rally resists a 2% dip in the overall crypto market, caused by speculative trading and low liquidity.

What is the Reason for this Sudden Surge?

Let’s see what caused this sudden surge in Aster Inu’s price:

Speculative momentum: Aster Inu experienced a surge of 95% in its 24-hour trading volume, resulting in a value of $6.58 million, with an increase of 227% in its price. The 30-day return of Aster Inu also increased by 1,206%, suggesting that retail traders are chasing momentum in low-cap assets.

As micro-cap tokens like Aster Inu have limited liquidity, they are expected to have exaggerated moves during recent launches. However, the Fear and Greed Index is at 32 (Fear), indicating broader market caution.

Low liquidity risks: Aster Inu is anticipated to have extreme volatility in the coming days, as its turnover ratio is 1:13, which is common for tokens with shallow order books. Additionally, the entire circulating supply of 1 billion ASTERINU is self-reported, raising speculations of risky supply shocks.

High turnover for such recently launched tokens could result in rapid price appreciation, but if sell pressure were to emerge, it would increase downside risk. As there are no verified exchange listings or liquidity depth data, exits could initiate deep corrections.

Is It a Good Buy?

Due to the initial surge experienced by Aster Inu, many investors have one common question to ask: Should I invest in Aster Inu? Well, as the value of this memecoin is purely driven by speculation and hype, an investment in Aster Inu is highly risky and not suited for most investors. When analyzing similar memecoins that experienced an initial surge, it is evident that after the surge, they usually experience a deeper downfall sooner or later.

For example, Aster crypto, which turned a week old, experienced a dip of over 30% in the past 24 hours. This dip caused panic among investors, as it further signaled weakness ahead, proving that the initial increase in the price is caused by hype, and it will eventually come down sooner or later. Therefore, before investing in Aster Inu, it is important to do the required diligence, as it is doubtful that the token can keep up its momentum in the coming days.

The post Aster Inu (ASTERINU) Surge 200%+: Is It a Good Buy? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.