Aster Price Prediction – Low Cap Crypto Explodes 457%

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 20:52
Capverse
CAP$0.15743+0.38%

Aster (ASTER), a cryptocurrency powering an exchange for decentralized perpetual contracts, has gone up by triple digits in a single day. Currently trading above the $0.47 mark, the utility crypto has surged by over 457% in the last 24 hours.

The surge in Aster’s price recently has led the community to ask whether the momentum will continue or if a major drop-off may be coming soon. This article gives a proper forecast, both short term and long term, for the Aster price, before providing insight into another crypto with similar potential.

Aster Price Surges By Triple Digits: Will It Explode Further?

Following the launch of Aster on Aster Spot after the token generation event, the price of the token has surged at an unprecedented level, though this is expected for a token that has just been listed.

https://twitter.com/Aster_DEX/status/1968595875573407935

The hourly charts show that the Aster price has now started to consolidate around the $0.47 level after a surge of more than 400%.

The reason behind this price action is clear: listing. This means it is unlikely that the momentum will hold. However, Aster is powering a decentralized perpetual exchange. Among traders, this could be a strong utility that provides the token with long-term upside.

What is Aster?

Aster is the native crypto of Aster DEX, a decentralized exchange for perpetual contracts. According to the website, the DEX allows users to trade stocks cross-chain and with hidden orders.

It has upwards of 2 million users already, according to its claims, and its trading volume is more than $516 billion.

Among all the perks the platform offers, the “invisible order” feature seems to be its biggest advantage. Hidden orders reportedly let users place limit orders that remain fully hidden from the public order book. This method of anonymous trading is suitable for many investors who want to keep their crypto trades private.

It also supports spot trading and portfolio management. Aster features a reward hub with its own “Trade and Earn” program, along with competitions, all of which give the project an engaging look that could translate to long-term gains for Aster investors.

Aster Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term

Since the Aster token has gone live only recently, users need to be very careful, as much of the growth seen today could be corrected within the next few days. Based on these factors, here are the short-term and long-term price predictions for the token.

Short-Term Price Prediction

In the short term, investors could expect the Aster token to rise further. However, the excitement of the listing pump is over, which can already be seen on the hourly charts. Investors now have only minor upticks to rely on, bolstered by social media posts and competitions. After a while, however, the cryptocurrency’s price could correct. The degree of correction will depend on macroeconomic conditions.

Long-Term Price Prediction

In the long term, Aster’s use cases will play a key role in determining how the token performs on the price chart. Much will depend on the level of traction the decentralized exchange is able to gain. If it attracts more customers, newcomers may also want to explore the advantages that holding the Aster token provides.

The bottom line is that it is difficult to give a reliable long-term price forecast for Aster because the token has only just entered the market. Its price action will depend on both macroeconomic conditions and the project’s own use cases.

Best Wallet Token is Another Crypto with Similar Potential

Much of the traction Aster has gained is because Aster DEX has already been an active product. This is evident from its reported 5 million users and more than $516 billion in daily volume.

However, the listing gains are gone. For those still seeking early gains, Best Wallet Token is worth considering.

Best Wallet Token is the cryptocurrency that powers Best Wallet, an already-active wallet supporting more than 90 blockchains. Thanks to enhanced security features powered by Fireblocks MPC technology, along with cross-chain swaps and multi-chain functionality, Best Wallet Token has managed to amass a large following. It has even gained attention from the New York Post, which named it a top cryptocurrency app.

The token is an integral part of the ecosystem, offering users additional perks such as increased staking rewards, discounts when buying crypto, and community governance. Best Wallet Token’s unique benefit is also access to a launchpad, which allows users to buy presale cryptos while they are still at the 0 stage.

The Best Wallet ecosystem has also gone through multiple updates recently, including the addition of Solana blockchain support, Bitcoin swaps, and a gamified system that rewards users for simply opening the app.

Best Wallet Token has also been one of the most popular cryptos to buy in presale. The presale has raised close to $16 million already, and analysts have said it has 100x potential.

Visit Best Wallet Token

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.06538+2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08868+1.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.16%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5632+8.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12648-0.22%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00355-2.57%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

BNB hits $1,000 for first time as altcoins outpace bitcoin after Fed rate cut

PayPal's stablecoin PYUSD is now available on the Stellar network.