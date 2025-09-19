Aster token pumps more than 500% post-TGE launch

2025/09/19 00:10
  • ASTER token soars 550% to $0.52 post-TGE.
  • Total value locked catapulted to $1 billion, doubling pre-launch figures.
  • Aster’s debut bolsters BNB Chain’s ecosystem, boosting the BNB price.

The Aster ($ASTER) token’s debut saw it hit $0.58, rocketing by more than 500% within hours.

Aster then slightly pared the gains as traders looked for profits post-TGE and airdrop distribution for the YZi Labs-backed protocol.

Altcoins such as Lagrange, EigenLayer and BNB have outshone the broader market.

Launching at an initial price of approximately $0.08, the token swiftly ascended to a peak of $0.52.

It is a move that encompassed a staggering 550% gain in its first trading session and saw ASTER’s market capitalization rally past the $800 million threshold.

On debut, Aster rose to rank among the top 150 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

As the token’s price pumped, daily volume rose to over $420 million in the initial 24 hours, up 1800%.

While the 500% climb validates Aster’s utility in perpetual trading, bulls have to be aware of a potential sharp pullback if price overextends into the overbought territory.

Aster TVL jumps to $1 billion

Aster’s total value locked has exceeded expectations, surging to over $1 billion within days of the TGE in a milestone that represents a more than twofold increase from pre-launch figures of around $400 million, attracting over 330,000 new wallets and solidifying Aster’s position as the second-largest perpetual DEX globally.

The influx highlights the platform’s multi-chain prowess, spanning BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum, where users leverage unique collateral options like liquid-staking as BNB and yield-bearing USDF stablecoins.

Privacy-focused innovations, such as zk-proofs have drawn sophisticated traders seeking capital efficiency without custodial risks whereas Aster’s integration with PancakeSwap has boosted ecosystem liquidity, contributing to a 15% uptick in BNB’s price over the past week.

Market observers note that this $1 billion TVL not only enhances on-chain stability but also positions Aster to capture a slice of the $16 billion Hyperliquid pie, potentially driving annual revenues toward $500 million through fee structures that reward $ASTER holders.

A significant first step for $ASTER on BNB Chain

For $ASTER, this TGE marks a transformative debut on BNB Chain, laying the groundwork for broader DeFi adoption.

As a high-performance Layer-1 with privacy at its core, Aster Chain empowers seamless perpetuals and spot trading, democratizing access for both novice and pro users via intuitive Simple and Pro modes.

The platform’s non-custodial ethos, coupled with governance via $ASTER enables fee discounts and protocol upgrades.

Implementation of this feature aligns with the community-first principles that propelled BNB Chain’s growth to over $16 billion in TVL.

This milestone extends beyond numbers as it validates BNB Chain’s edge in low-fee, high-throughput environments, especially as altcoin rotations favor derivatives amid Bitcoin’s stabilization above $117k.

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/aster-token-pumps-more-than-500-post-tge-launch/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
