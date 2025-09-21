$ASTER is facing controversy over $10B valuation with controlled supply and low volume, which has sparked debate on market manipulation and altcoin utility.$ASTER is facing controversy over $10B valuation with controlled supply and low volume, which has sparked debate on market manipulation and altcoin utility.

$ASTER Triggers Debate with $10B Valuation Over Potential Supply Control and Market Manipulation

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 19:00
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005354+2.39%
Aster
ASTER$1.572+35.15%
Aster ($ASTER) is experiencing a significant controversy in the crypto market. Hence, although it reportedly has no working product along with a low trading volume of only $500K daily when it comes to Bitcoin ($BTC) spot pair, its value is $10B. As per the popular crypto trader and analyst, Cyclop, this controversy fuels the speculation concerning the substantial supply concentration as well as market manipulation.

In this respect, up to 96% of the cumulative $ASTER supply is controlled by only 6 wallets, potentially operating under a single entity. Cyclop has looked into the said agenda and shared the factual details with the crypto community through its X account.

$ASTER’s 96% Supply Concentration Among 6 Wallets Triggers Concerns over Market Manipulation

The market data reveals that the top six wallets holding $ASTER are dominating the token supply, accounting for 96%. As they are likely to be controlled by one entity, this has ignited a new speculation of massive market manipulation. Additionally, the prominent 5 among these holders cumulatively possess 92.63% of the overall $ASTER supply.

Keeping this in view, out of the total supply of 8,000,000,000.00 $ASTER tokens, these 5 holders own 7,410,620,380.92 tokens. This concentration level has raised caution among traders and analysts alike. Thus, they warn about the potential risks of market manipulation and centralization of the project.

Traders Advised to Beware of Supply Control of Aster and Related Market Risks

In addition to this, when a crypto token is majority held by a few holders, it denotes a bearish outlook. On the other hand, the decentralized distribution of a token’s supply across a significant number of trusted holders is a positive sign. In the case of $ASTER, Cyclop asserts that it should not have a massive $10B as it is not even worth $200M.

Moreover, Cyclop has advised the traders that there is a high possibility of market manipulation around the $ASTER token, and investing in it would not be yield-bearing for them. Particularly, the concentration of the supply among the top few wallets further fuels this controversy in the money market. For skeptical boomers and seasoned traders alike, the analysts’ caution highlights deeper concerns regarding one entity driving the entire supply.

