Aster’s Climb: $1.25B Open Interest Tests Hyperliquid’s Authority

Aster runs as a decentralised perpetual exchange on the BNB Chain. It saw open interest jump from 3.72 million dollars to 1.25 billion in under a week. That is a huge increase, like 33,500 percent. Now, Aster pushes as the top coin in the DeFi. It challenges HYPE for the lead in perpetual trading.
This big jump in open interest shows traders moving over to the coin and more. Open interest talks about liquidity and how sure people feel about the market. It points to the coin’s getting popular fast. Traders put in their money there. So, the total value locked went up to 1.85 billion dollars, too.
Also Read: Kazakhstan Unveils Revolutionary Evo Stablecoin Backed by Solana and Mastercar
The coin did well in daily trading volumes for perpetuals. On Wednesday, it beat out HYPE. Volumes of the coin hit almost 24.7 billion dollars that day. Traders seem to like it a lot now. Hyperliquid has better liquidity over time still. But the coin’s quick rise hints at things changing in DeFi.
BNB Chain and CoinMarketCap helped the coin a bunch. They gave mentorship and got it out there in the ecosystem, which gave Aster an advantage. CoinMarketCap’s launch program brought tons of views. Millions of impressions happened across places.
The coin is coming up with strong opens a fresh part in DeFi. Decentralized perpetuals exchanges pick up speed these days. The whole industry keeps changing. Aster and others will have to adjust to new conditions. One sure thing stands out though. The coin’s climb to the top shakes up the DeFi world. Its effects will stick around for quite a while.
Also Read: ASTER Explodes 1789% Weekly: Can the Rally Survive Resistance at $2?