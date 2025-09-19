ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/19 00:30
Major
MAJOR$0,16447+2,15%
ASTAR
ASTR$0,02459+5,17%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000489-2,00%

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and replace it with a capped supply – a move he describes as central to the project’s “Evolution 2.0” vision.

The idea is now being tested in a community poll. Token holders are weighing in on three options: back the fixed-supply plan, preserve the current inflation model, or abstain. The vote, hosted on Opensquare and running until September 28, is not legally binding but is meant to serve as a barometer of sentiment before management makes its next move.

Inside the draft plan

If adopted, the framework known as Tokenomics 3.0 would cap supply at roughly 10.5 billion ASTR. Staking rewards would gradually shrink, while network fees would be split between burning (50%), validators (30%), and the treasury (20%). Astar would also incorporate Protocol-Owned Liquidity to strengthen its capital base.

READ MORE:

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Why it matters

For Astar, shifting away from inflation marks a philosophical pivot. Supporters argue that a hard cap could increase scarcity and long-term value, while opponents warn that reduced emissions might weaken staking incentives. Either way, the vote underscores how much of Astar’s future now hinges on direct community input.

Watanabe has promised more details later this year, suggesting that the final design of Tokenomics 3.0 will be unveiled in the fourth quarter of 2025. He framed the proposal as part of Astar’s “ultimate game plan” – one that could redefine the network’s position in the crowded Web3 landscape.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0,25374+10,44%
XRP
XRP$3,1147+3,05%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Partager
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0,01746+3,62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58,76+6,16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000628+3,63%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1484+7,45%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00592+3,31%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 00:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

Pundit Shares ‘XRP Endgame’: What To Watch Out For With Ripple