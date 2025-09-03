Astrid Intelligence, a company specializing in the development and distribution of autonomous AI agents for marketing in the wellness sector, has announced the purchase of its first share of Ethereum, thereby strengthening its position in the cryptocurrency landscape.

A New Chapter for Astrid Intelligence: Welcome Ethereum

Astrid Intelligence has formalized the acquisition of 1,377.98 ETH, with a total value of 4.5 million pounds. This operation represents a decisive step in the strategy of diversifying and consolidating its digital assets treasury. The investment in Ethereum adds to the already substantial holdings in Solana (SOL), Bittensor (TAO) and Bitcoin (BTC), confirming the company’s intention to oversee the main emerging digital assets.

Migration from the London Stock Exchange to the Aquis Growth Market

In parallel with the purchase of Ethereum, Astrid Intelligence announced its migration from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to the Aquis Growth Market (AQSE). This choice reflects the growing trend among small and medium-sized British enterprises to seek regulated but more flexible environments to support innovation.

AQSE is indeed establishing itself as the go-to platform for companies focused on digital assets, offering a regulated environment that promotes growth and operational agility.

AQSE: a new hub for digital innovation

The Aquis Growth Market is one of only two regulated exchanges in the United Kingdom, and it is rapidly becoming the preferred choice for companies looking to develop innovative solutions in the field of digital assets. Astrid Intelligence’s decision to delist from the LSE and list on AQSE places it among the most dynamic and forward-looking entities in the British technological and financial sector.

The Return to Trading

Starting today, shares of Astrid Intelligence are once again tradable on AQSE, with the ticker ASTR, starting from 8:00 AM. This transition marks the beginning of a new phase for the company, which aims to fully leverage the opportunities offered by a market more suited to the needs of innovative and digital companies.

A strengthened digital treasury strategy

The purchase of Ethereum is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the digital treasury of Astrid Intelligence. The company, already holding assets such as Solana, Bittensor, and bitcoin, thus demonstrates a forward-looking vision and a strong inclination towards financial innovation. The diversification of digital assets represents a key element to support growth and ensure greater resilience in a rapidly evolving market.

A regulated yet flexible environment

The choice of AQSE as the new listing platform meets the need to operate in a context that combines regulation and flexibility. In a landscape where digital companies seek spaces to experiment and innovate, AQSE stands out for its ability to attract entities oriented towards digital assets and new technologies, while offering the guarantees typical of a regulated market.

Future Prospects for Astrid Intelligence

With these strategic moves, Astrid Intelligence positions itself among the key players in the AI sector applied to wellness marketing and digital asset management. The integration of Ethereum into its portfolio and the migration to AQSE represent choices aimed at consolidating the company’s leadership in an increasingly competitive and innovation-oriented market.

The ability to anticipate trends and quickly adapt to market changes will be crucial for the future success of Astrid Intelligence. The focus on digital assets and the search for trading platforms better suited to the needs of innovative businesses confirm the company’s desire to maintain a leading role in the sector.

Conclusions: A New Era for Astrid Intelligence

The announcement of the purchase of Ethereum and the migration to Aquis Growth Market mark the beginning of a new era for Astrid Intelligence. The company thus strengthens its position in the digital asset sector and prepares to seize the opportunities offered by a constantly evolving market.

With a clear strategy and a future-oriented vision, Astrid Intelligence confirms itself as one of the most innovative and dynamic entities in the technological and financial landscape of the United Kingdom.