At Least Seven Universities Locked Down Over Potential Threats

Topline
At least seven Historically Black Colleges and Universities went into lockdown Thursday after receiving potential threats to their campuses or neighboring educational institutions, cancelling classes and non-essential activities as authorities investigate the threats’ validity.
Morehouse issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Key Facts
Schools under lockdowns or shelter-in-place orders as of Thursday afternoon include Morehouse College, Virginia State University, Hampton University, Alabama State University, Southern University, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, according to statements made by the institutions, which are located across four states.
Virginia State University said in a statement at 12:29 p.m. EDT its campus was on lockdown after receiving a threat early Thursday morning, cancelling all afternoon classes and extracurriculars as additional security personnel monitor campus and VSU-run off-campus housing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/11/seven-historically-black-colleges-and-universities-locked-down-over-potential-threats/