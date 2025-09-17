Atlético Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Liverpool, Champions League

Atlético Madrid secured their first win of the season against Villarreal at the weekend. Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League group stage has given both Atlético Madrid and Liverpool a thrilling opening fixture as it pits the Spanish side up against the Premier League champions in their first meeting since 2021 as they meet with a 9pm CEST/3pm ET kick-off on Wednesday, September 17.

Four years ago, with Jurgen Klopp still at the helm for the Reds, Liverpool won both fixtures in the group stage, with Atlético having a man sent off in both, as they got revenge for the dramatic 4-2 aggregate win from the last 16 in 2019/20, which saw Marcos Llorente become a hero with two goals in extra-time at Anfield.

This meeting will be the first between the clubs since Arne Slot moved to England, having previously clashed with Diego Simeone while at his previous club Feyenoord. The Argentine will be looking to get the better of the Dutchman and secure what would be Atleti’s first ever win inside 90 minutes at Anfield.

Atlético Madrid team news vs. Liverpool

Diego Simeone has been dealt a series of injury blows to his squad ahead of this game. The most important is to striker Julián Álvarez. The former Manchester City man has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury against Villarreal at the weekend, and Simeone has opted not to run any risks with his star man.

Also missing will be midfielder Johnny Cardoso, who arrived from Real Betis this summer. Cardoso was in line to start before twisting his ankle in training on Monday, and will now not be available and has stayed in Madrid to recover.

Two players who have been included are Robin Le Normand and David Hancko, despite both defenders being withdrawn against Villarreal due to injury problems of their own. Le Normand is believed to be fully fit, but there is doubt surrounding Hancko, who suffered a strong impact to his lower leg and underwent tests early this week.

Those absences add to the expected vacancies left by three key starters in the shape of Thiago Almada, Álex Baena and José María Giménez. The former two are not expected back again until the very end of this month, with Almada picking up a hamstring strain on international duty while Baena suffered appendicitis and is recovering from surgery.

In the case of Giménez, there is less known about his current condition. The Uruguayan has not taken part in training since the Club World Cup where picked up an injury in June. Three months on, Atlético Madrid have not provided any updates or insight into his current condition.

Atlético Madrid expected lineup vs. Liverpool

Atlético Madrid’s expected lineup vs. Liverpool: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, Clement Lenglet, Javi Galán; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Koke, Conor Gallagher; Antoine Griezmann, Nico González.

Without Álvarez available, Simeone will be forced to mix things up, but it seems that he could surprise some by opting not to start Norwegian forward Alexander Sørloth. Instead, Simeone will reward Antoine Griezmann for a superb performance against Villarreal with keeping his place, while new signing Nico González could operate as a forward who can also drop deeper to add more tactical versatility.

That choice also means that Conor Gallagher will come into the side on the left of midfield, with the Englishman returning to his home country and in line to make his first start since the opening game of the season. In the middle, captain Koke will retain his place given Cardoso’s absence.

In defence, there will be no surprises, though Simeone is likely to put his trust in Javi Galán at left-back ahead of summer signing Matteo Ruggeri, who is yet to fully convince his new coach of his defensive capabilities.