The post Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid scored five goals against Real Madrid. AFP via Getty Images La Liga threw up a shock result in the first Madrid derby of the season as Atlético Madrid surprised city neighbours Real Madrid with a thrilling 5-2 victory at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon. In a thrilling game, seven goals were scored in a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time since 1963, as Atlético scored five against their rivals for the first time in a league game since the historic 6-3 win of November 1950. The game started perfectly for the Colchoneros as defender Robin Le Normand headed in an opening goal, but Real Madrid struck back with strikes from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler to regain the lead. Alexander Sorloth then headed in an equalizer on the stroke of half-time, making eight of Atleti’s last 10 goals against Real Madrid headers, to level the scoreline again. In the second half, Julián Álvarez became only the second man this century to score a penalty and a free-kick for Atlético in the same game as he set Atleti on the course to victory. Substitute Antoine Griezmann then made it five in injury time. In doing so, Atlético also made it six derbies in a row without defeat, a joint-record, matching the stretch from 2013 to 2016, also under the leadership of Diego Simeone. Reaction to the Atlético victory After the game, there were joyous scenes as Diego Simeone led his players in the celebrations in front of their fans, having been caught on camera crying on the touchline after Atleti scored their fourth goal of the afternoon. “There are a lot of emotions inside,” Simeone admitted post-match, adding, “the season started off in a difficult way, and there’s a lot of effort from… The post Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlético Madrid scored five goals against Real Madrid. AFP via Getty Images La Liga threw up a shock result in the first Madrid derby of the season as Atlético Madrid surprised city neighbours Real Madrid with a thrilling 5-2 victory at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon. In a thrilling game, seven goals were scored in a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time since 1963, as Atlético scored five against their rivals for the first time in a league game since the historic 6-3 win of November 1950. The game started perfectly for the Colchoneros as defender Robin Le Normand headed in an opening goal, but Real Madrid struck back with strikes from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler to regain the lead. Alexander Sorloth then headed in an equalizer on the stroke of half-time, making eight of Atleti’s last 10 goals against Real Madrid headers, to level the scoreline again. In the second half, Julián Álvarez became only the second man this century to score a penalty and a free-kick for Atlético in the same game as he set Atleti on the course to victory. Substitute Antoine Griezmann then made it five in injury time. In doing so, Atlético also made it six derbies in a row without defeat, a joint-record, matching the stretch from 2013 to 2016, also under the leadership of Diego Simeone. Reaction to the Atlético victory After the game, there were joyous scenes as Diego Simeone led his players in the celebrations in front of their fans, having been caught on camera crying on the touchline after Atleti scored their fourth goal of the afternoon. “There are a lot of emotions inside,” Simeone admitted post-match, adding, “the season started off in a difficult way, and there’s a lot of effort from…

Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 10:25
RealLink
REAL$0.06774+2.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010328-18.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0137-9.86%
Lagrange
LA$0.36029-3.45%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9562-2.73%

Atlético Madrid scored five goals against Real Madrid.

AFP via Getty Images

La Liga threw up a shock result in the first Madrid derby of the season as Atlético Madrid surprised city neighbours Real Madrid with a thrilling 5-2 victory at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon.

In a thrilling game, seven goals were scored in a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time since 1963, as Atlético scored five against their rivals for the first time in a league game since the historic 6-3 win of November 1950.

The game started perfectly for the Colchoneros as defender Robin Le Normand headed in an opening goal, but Real Madrid struck back with strikes from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler to regain the lead. Alexander Sorloth then headed in an equalizer on the stroke of half-time, making eight of Atleti’s last 10 goals against Real Madrid headers, to level the scoreline again.

In the second half, Julián Álvarez became only the second man this century to score a penalty and a free-kick for Atlético in the same game as he set Atleti on the course to victory. Substitute Antoine Griezmann then made it five in injury time.

In doing so, Atlético also made it six derbies in a row without defeat, a joint-record, matching the stretch from 2013 to 2016, also under the leadership of Diego Simeone.

Reaction to the Atlético victory

After the game, there were joyous scenes as Diego Simeone led his players in the celebrations in front of their fans, having been caught on camera crying on the touchline after Atleti scored their fourth goal of the afternoon.

“There are a lot of emotions inside,” Simeone admitted post-match, adding, “the season started off in a difficult way, and there’s a lot of effort from a lot of people that you don’t see, and it’s been wonderful”.

Star man Julián Álvarez also spoke to describe the game as “very special”, adding that he felt “very happy, just like all of the fans”, highlighting that it allows Atleti “not only to be up there in the table, but also to take points off a rival”.

On the other side, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso called on his team to “raise their level” as he insisted that “the team lacked intensity” and “needs to compete better” in high-profile games after this defeat in their first major test of the season.

What the result means for the league table

First of all, the win for Atlético ends Real Madrid’s run of consecutive wins in La Liga which has come to an abrupt end. It means that a win for Barcelona against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening could see the Catalans overtake them in first place on 19 points.

For Atleti, it means a move back into the Champions League places. That would only change if Elche beats Celta Vigo and Real Betis beats Osasuna. Given the Colchoneros’ struggles early on this season, this being only their third win of the campaign, it’s a strong fight back from a side who were in the bottom half a week ago.

Both teams will now be in Champions League action on Tuesday as Real Madrid makes a lengthy trip to take on Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan while Atlético Madrid welcomes Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/samleveridge/2025/09/27/atltico-madrid-scores-5-against-real-madrid-for-first-time-in-75-years/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

PANews reported on September 28 that Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Invest, said in an interview with "The Master Investor" podcast that she firmly believes that Bitcoin will become the largest cryptocurrency to date. She also shared her friendly disagreement with Fundstrat's Tom Lee, explaining why she believes Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, despite her growing interest in Ethereum and recent purchases of BitMine stock. Wood said she prefers Bitcoin to Ethereum because Bitcoin will continue to expand in scale; it is a rules-based global monetary system, and as Layer 1 that has never been hacked, it is also the first platform to create an entirely new asset class. In contrast, although Ethereum provides support for DeFi, it is facing fierce competition from Layer 2.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.551-0.06%
ARK
ARK$0.4089-2.24%
Partager
PANews2025/09/28 10:53
Partager
Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.31754-2.23%
Threshold
T$0.01472-3.28%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.801-11.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Partager
Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

The post Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether seeks $15–20 billion in private funding for expansion. Potential $500 billion company valuation targeted by Tether. SoftBank and Ark Investments involved in major funding talks. Tether Holdings is reportedly seeking a private funding of $15–$20 billion, with participation from SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management, potentially valuing the company at $500 billion. This funding round could significantly boost institutional investment in stablecoins, enhancing Tether’s market position, while intensifying scrutiny and impacting related cryptocurrencies like USDT, BTC, and ETH. Tether Eyes $500 Billion Valuation in New Funding Round Bloomberg Source: “Tether is reportedly in discussions for a $15–20 billion private funding round, potentially valuing the company at up to $500 billion. If successful, Tether’s funding round will shift market perceptions of stablecoins by potentially solidifying USDT’s position as a cornerstone asset in crypto trading. The participation of SoftBank and Ark Invest underscores their sustained interest in digital assets and blockchain technology. There have been no official statements from Tether executives or their potential investors regarding the funding round. The absence of direct confirmations has not dampened remarks on social media, where users anticipate significant market shifts. Notable figures have yet to provide public insights on these developments. Market Implications and Regulatory Concerns Surrounding Tether’s Funding Did you know?Past major funding rounds in crypto, such as Circle’s, have increased stablecoin adoption and scrutiny. Tether’s potential $500 billion valuation marks an unprecedented peak in stablecoin history. According to CoinMarketCap, USDT currently trades at $1.00 with a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, dominating 4.62% of the market. Over the past 24 hours, USDT’s trading volume reached $82.34 billion, decreasing by 43.37%. Recent price changes show slight declines, with a 0.01% drop in 24 hours and a 1.90% fall over the past week. Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:54…
Major
MAJOR$0.1243+0.07%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01034-17.80%
ARK
ARK$0.4089-2.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 11:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cathie Wood: Ethereum cannot surpass Bitcoin, disagrees with Tom Lee's view

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Tether Pursues Major Private Funding Round with SoftBank Support

Crypto Market Rally: Will Bitcoin Catch Up With S&P 500 Gains After Fed Rate Cut?

The Ultimate List of Top Meme Coins with Huge Potential