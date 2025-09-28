Atlético Madrid Scores 5 Against Real Madrid For First Time In 75 Years

Atlético Madrid scored five goals against Real Madrid. AFP via Getty Images

La Liga threw up a shock result in the first Madrid derby of the season as Atlético Madrid surprised city neighbours Real Madrid with a thrilling 5-2 victory at the Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Saturday afternoon.

In a thrilling game, seven goals were scored in a Madrid derby in La Liga for the first time since 1963, as Atlético scored five against their rivals for the first time in a league game since the historic 6-3 win of November 1950.

The game started perfectly for the Colchoneros as defender Robin Le Normand headed in an opening goal, but Real Madrid struck back with strikes from Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler to regain the lead. Alexander Sorloth then headed in an equalizer on the stroke of half-time, making eight of Atleti’s last 10 goals against Real Madrid headers, to level the scoreline again.

In the second half, Julián Álvarez became only the second man this century to score a penalty and a free-kick for Atlético in the same game as he set Atleti on the course to victory. Substitute Antoine Griezmann then made it five in injury time.

In doing so, Atlético also made it six derbies in a row without defeat, a joint-record, matching the stretch from 2013 to 2016, also under the leadership of Diego Simeone.

Reaction to the Atlético victory

After the game, there were joyous scenes as Diego Simeone led his players in the celebrations in front of their fans, having been caught on camera crying on the touchline after Atleti scored their fourth goal of the afternoon.

“There are a lot of emotions inside,” Simeone admitted post-match, adding, “the season started off in a difficult way, and there’s a lot of effort from a lot of people that you don’t see, and it’s been wonderful”.

Star man Julián Álvarez also spoke to describe the game as “very special”, adding that he felt “very happy, just like all of the fans”, highlighting that it allows Atleti “not only to be up there in the table, but also to take points off a rival”.

On the other side, Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso called on his team to “raise their level” as he insisted that “the team lacked intensity” and “needs to compete better” in high-profile games after this defeat in their first major test of the season.

What the result means for the league table

First of all, the win for Atlético ends Real Madrid’s run of consecutive wins in La Liga which has come to an abrupt end. It means that a win for Barcelona against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening could see the Catalans overtake them in first place on 19 points.

For Atleti, it means a move back into the Champions League places. That would only change if Elche beats Celta Vigo and Real Betis beats Osasuna. Given the Colchoneros’ struggles early on this season, this being only their third win of the campaign, it’s a strong fight back from a side who were in the bottom half a week ago.

Both teams will now be in Champions League action on Tuesday as Real Madrid makes a lengthy trip to take on Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan while Atlético Madrid welcomes Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany.