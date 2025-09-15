Attacks On Schools In Conflict Zones On Sharp Rise

The roof of a vocational school in Sumy, Ukraine, was destroyed after a Russian drone attack on September 11, 2025. (Photo credit: Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Children bear the brunt of relentless hostilities and indiscriminate attacks, and are affected by the disregard for ceasefires and peace agreements. Attacks on children are a common warfare strategy, and include the deployment of increasingly destructive weapons, the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and the systematic exploitation of children for combat. The effects of such attacks have long-lasting consequences, including life-long disabilities, trauma, PTSD and other psychological impacts, among others. Last year has seen a sharp rise in attacks on schools in conflict zones around the world, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Attacks on such civilian objects as schools also dramatically increased the vulnerability of children.

As reported by the United Nations, over 41,000 incidents of violence against school-age children were reported in 2024. Marking the International Day to Protect Education, on September 9, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said: “The past 12 months saw a staggering 44% surge in attacks on schools, resulting in the death, abduction and trauma of thousands of teachers and students. Each violation carries profound consequences — not only for teachers and young learners, but for the future of entire communities and countries.”

The rise in attacks on schools goes hand in hand with other serious violations perpetrated against children in conflict. Among others, as indicated in the 2025 Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, in 2024, the UN documented 41,370 grave violations against children, including 22,495 children killed, maimed, denied humanitarian access, or recruited by armed forces and groups. That year, there was a sharp increase of 34% in reported cases of rape and other forms of sexual violence perpetrated against children. Furthermore, the number of child victims of multiple grave violations increased by 17% through the convergence of abduction, recruitment, and use, and sexual violence.

As reported by the UN, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory (8,554), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (4,043), Somalia (2,568), Nigeria (2,436) and Haiti (2,269). While non-State armed groups are said to be responsible for almost 50% of grave violations, government forces were the main perpetrators of the killing and maiming of children, attacks on schools and hospitals, and the denial of humanitarian access. As emphasized by the UN, the denial of humanitarian access has reached an alarming scale, with more humanitarian workers, including United Nations personnel, killed in 2024 than ever before.

Looking into the effects of attacks on children across various conflicts, the UN reported that, for example, in Gaza, some 660,000 children remain out of school, and classrooms have been converted into shelters. In Ukraine, 5.3 million children face barriers to education. Around 115,000 are completely out of school due to the ongoing war. Some 1,850 facilities have been damaged since the beginning of the conflict.

Under international humanitarian law, schools are protected civilian objects. As such, they benefit from the humanitarian principles of distinction and proportionality.

On May 22, 2014, the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict launched a Guidance Note on Attacks against schools and hospitals to help everyone involved in monitoring and reporting be equipped with the best tools to end and prevent attacks against schools and hospitals. In May 2025, the Safe Schools Declaration was adopted, a political commitment made by governments to protect schools during conflicts. The declaration has been endorsed by 121 States, including 16 countries on the children and armed conflict agenda (such as Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Nigeria, State of Palestine, and Sudan, among others). However, such violations persist in the countries that have committed to protecting schools.

With the ever-growing number of attacks on schools globally, it is key to re-emphasize that all parties to conflict anywhere in the world are obliged under international law to respect schools as places of safety and hold accountable those responsible for attacks.