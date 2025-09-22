The post Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports. This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%. At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP. According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return. Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said: “A large portion of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies. With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.” Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/The post Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports. This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%. At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP. According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return. Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said: “A large portion of the XRP supply has been dormant for years; mXRP provides a transparent mechanism for users to access on-chain strategies. With strong community demand and DeFi integrations, we believe mXRP can play a key role in unlocking new use cases for XRP.” Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.” Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/

Attention XRP Investors! A New, First-of-its-Kind XRP Product Has Been Launched! “Great Opportunity!”

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 23:16
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03911-10.54%
KIND
KIND$0.003836-19.37%
XRP
XRP$2.8572-4.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001705-9.88%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Tokenization platform Midas has partnered with blockchain interoperability protocol Axelar (AXL) and launched a tokenized XRP product, mXRP, which they describe as the first of its kind, The Block reports.

This is seen as a great opportunity for XRP investors, as it is stated that it will offer XRP holders returns of up to 8%.

At this point, it was stated that the product is currently targeting a base return of 6-8% paid in XRP.

According to the statement, users can mint mXRP by depositing their XRP collateral into a tokenized structure that tracks the performance of their underlying return strategies. mXRP can also be used in DeFi protocols to generate additional returns beyond its underlying return.

Midas co-founder and CEO Dennis Dinkelmeyer said:

Axelar co-founder Georgios Vlachos said, “Axelar will connect mXRP to every major ecosystem where DeFi opportunities exist, where users can deposit mXRP and earn additional returns on top of mXRP’s base return. By combining returns from all available sources, mXRP will always be the highest-yielding XRP asset on the market.”

Vlachos, for example, said that if mXRP’s assets under management reach $10 billion by June 2026, it could generate $700 million in annual revenue at a 7% return, creating an additional $700 million in annual buying pressure for XRP.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/attention-xrp-investors-a-new-first-of-its-kind-xrp-product-has-been-launched-great-opportunity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-10.45%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.892-5.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15768-4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03262-6.26%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010422-6.11%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26232-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4112-5.86%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months