AUD/JPY slips near 94.50 as inflation expectations ease in Australia

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 15:42
NEAR
NEAR$2.501+1.21%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23199+1.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.182-3.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022059+0.12%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02755--%
  • AUD/JPY depreciates as Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, down from 4.7% previously.
  • Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9, while Services PMI climbed to 55.1 in August.
  • The Japanese Yen faces challenges amid persistent uncertainty over the BoJ’s policy outlook.

AUD/JPY continues its losing streak for the third successive session, trading around 94.60 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross depreciates as the Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground, as Consumer Inflation Expectations rose 3.9% in August, coming in below the previous increase of 4.7%.

The Australian Dollar failed to draw any support from the improved preliminary data of S&P Global Australia’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI). Australia’s S&P Global Manufacturing PMI came in at 52.9 in August, against 51.3 prior. Meanwhile, Services PMI rose to 55.1 from the previous reading of 54.1. The Composite PMI improved to 54.9 from 53.8 previously.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to remain cautious after last week’s rate cut. Traders anticipate that the central bank to resume easing with a larger 50 basis-point rate cut, likely in November.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.9 in August from the previous month’s final reading of 48.9, though it remained in contraction territory for the second straight month. Meanwhile, Services PMI fell to 52.7 from July’s five-month high of 53.6, though it marked the fifth consecutive month of expansion in the services sector.

The downside of the AUD/JPY cross could be restrained as the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces challenges amid prevailing uncertainty over the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) policy outlook. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has remained cautious, emphasizing that “underlying inflation” is yet to firmly reach the 2% target.

However, domestic inflation stays elevated and wages continue to lag behind price growth, raising the likelihood of the BoJ rate hikes. Additionally, the Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast at its July meeting, increased the odds of a rate hike by year-end.

Australian Dollar PRICE Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.06%0.05%0.06%0.03%0.16%0.02%0.15%
EUR-0.06%-0.03%-0.02%-0.04%0.17%0.00%0.08%
GBP-0.05%0.03%0.02%-0.00%0.20%0.04%0.11%
JPY-0.06%0.02%-0.02%-0.03%0.11%-0.00%0.13%
CAD-0.03%0.04%0.00%0.03%0.10%-0.03%0.12%
AUD-0.16%-0.17%-0.20%-0.11%-0.10%-0.08%-0.00%
NZD-0.02%-0.01%-0.04%0.00%0.03%0.08%0.07%
CHF-0.15%-0.08%-0.11%-0.13%-0.12%0.00%-0.07%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-jpy-slips-near-9450-as-inflation-expectations-ease-in-australia-202508210524

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

TLDR Scammer impersonated a senior UK officer to steal $2.8M worth of Bitcoin. Victim was tricked into revealing their cold wallet’s seed phrase on a fake website. Police stress that law enforcement would never ask for access to crypto wallets. The scam targets long-term crypto holders and is part of a growing trend. A sophisticated [...] The post Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim appeared first on CoinCentral.
SEED
SEED$0.001032-0.28%
Particl
PART$0.181-1.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:14
Partager
Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

China lijkt een opvallende draai te maken in zijn beleid rond digitale valuta en stablecoins. Volgens bronnen dicht bij de zaak werkt het land aan een plan om stablecoins te introduceren die gekoppeld zijn aan de Chinese yuan. Daarmee wil Peking de wereldwijde adoptie van zijn valuta versnellen en een... Het bericht Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Outlanders
LAND$0.000539+4.05%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-0.87%
OP
OP$0.718+1.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:35
Partager
Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

TLDR Windtree’s shares fell 77% after Nasdaq announced it would be delisted for non-compliance. The delisting concerns Windtree’s failure to maintain a minimum bid price for its stock. Windtree’s BNB treasury strategy and cryptocurrency investments faced scrutiny after the delisting. Despite the delisting, Windtree intends to continue its financial disclosures and operations. Windtree Therapeutics, a [...] The post Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News appeared first on CoinCentral.
CreatorBid
BID$0.06982-1.96%
Binance Coin
BNB$852.57+2.52%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/21 16:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Impersonating UK Police in Crypto Scam, Scammer Steals $2.8M Bitcoin from Victim

Stablecoins in opmars: China werkt aan eigen digitale yuan versie

Windtree Therapeutics’ Shares Dive 77% After Nasdaq Delisting News

Toyota Unveils $10.8M Vehicle Blockchain Network on Avalanche to Reshape Mobility Trust

Meta freezes AI hiring amid team reshuffle