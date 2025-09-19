AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 00:14
NEAR
NEAR$3.15+16.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018599+9.45%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Particl
PART$0.2079+0.09%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+3.31%

AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report.

Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply

“AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.”

“The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.”

“The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Founder Sota Watanabe has set the stage for a redesign of ASTR’s economics that would eliminate its inflationary structure and […] The post ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.16433+1.96%
ASTAR
ASTR$0.02464+5.02%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000489-2.00%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:30
Partager
Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple network, which works as a blockchain called the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It utilised a shared, distributed ledger to track account balances and transactions. What Do XRP Charts Reveal? […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.25374+10.44%
XRP
XRP$3.1147+3.05%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/18 00:00
Partager
Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

That memory stings. But 2025 runs on a new tape; hype alone won’t rerun the script. Investors want utility; throwing […] The post Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.01746+3.62%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$58.76+6.16%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000628+3.63%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 00:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ASTR on the Brink – Fixed Supply Proposal Sparks Major Community Debate

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Why Investors In September 2025 Favor Pepeto Over Pepe Coin And Shiba Inu

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Can DeepSnitch AI Do 100x in 2025?

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution