AUD/USD trades with caution near 0.6400 as Fed Powell’s speech takes centre stage

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 00:07
NEAR
NEAR$2,674+8,74%
SIX
SIX$0,02236+3,80%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,1063+1,55%
GET
GET$0,01+0,85%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,229+3,80%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000545+19,51%
  • AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6400 as the US Dollar trades firmly ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
  • Fed dovish speculation has slightly cooled ahead of Fed Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
  • Preliminary Australian PMI data grew at a faster pace in August.

The AUD/USD pair trades cautiously near a fresh two-month low around 0.6400 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair is expected to remain on tenterhooks as investors await Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium at 14:00 GMT.

Investors will pay close attention to Fed Chair Powell’s speech to get fresh cues about whether the United States (US) central bank will cut interest rates in the September policy meeting.

Ahead of the Fed Powell’s speech, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, posts a fresh 10-day high around 98.80.

Meanwhile, traders have trimmed bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Fed in September. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates in September has eased to 73.3% from 85.4% seen a week ago.

On Thursday, Kansas City Fed Bank President Jeffrey Schmid stated that there is no rush for interest rate cuts as inflation is still above the central bank’s target of 2%.

In Australia, upbeat flash S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August has failed to lift the Australian Dollar. The agency reported on Thursday that the Composite PMI came in at 54.9, higher than 53.8 in July. Robust business activity in both the manufacturing and the services sectors contributed to a strong growth in the private sector.

 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-trades-with-caution-near-06400-as-fed-powells-speech-takes-centre-stage-202508220806

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0,003236+0,93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,07-3,18%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,13864+0,18%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0,0108+0,93%
American Coin
USA$0,0000008112+5,74%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04173+7,13%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10238+2,40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006192+0,38%
Particl
PART$0,1847+2,27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto