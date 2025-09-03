August Sees 92% Jump in Stablecoin Transaction Volume, Reaching $3 Trillion

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/09/03 14:30
Moonveil
MORE$0.09986+3.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017736+3.05%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.08255-75.72%

While crypto markets were quite volatile in August and bitcoin lost 6.49% during the month, the stablecoin economy grew by more than $17 billion.

Stablecoins Soar by $17B in August Despite Crypto Market Chaos

As of Sept. 2, 2025, defillama.com data shows the fiat-pegged, U.S. dollar-driven crypto economy holds a value of $284.558 billion. On Aug. 1, it measured $267.091 billion, reflecting growth of $17.467 billion since then. About $3.2 billion of that increase came from tether ( USDT), which carries a market cap near $167.97 billion, representing 59.03% of the stablecoin market’s total worth.

August Sees 92% Jump in Stablecoin Transaction Volume, Reaching $3 Trillion Stablecoin economy stats according to defillama.com on Sept. 2, 2025.

Around $7.98 billion of the increase came from Circle’s USDC, which now commands a market cap of roughly $71.85 billion. Ethena’s USDe gained notable momentum over the past month, with its supply climbing more than 41% to $12.403 billion. USDe recorded inflows of roughly $3.65 billion, according to defillama.com’s stablecoin metrics.

Interestingly, Sky’s DAI grew by $880 million in August, marking a rise of just over 20%. Sky’s USDS declined by roughly $300 million, leaving its market cap at $4.511 billion. Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial’s USD1 climbed by $349 million in August, a gain of 16%. Blackrock’s BUIDL dipped 0.6% in August, with $14 million in outflows pulling its market cap down to $2.384 billion.

Rounding out the top ten, Ethena’s USDtb rose by $72 million, Falcon Finance’s USDf added $146 million, and Paypal’s PYUSD climbed $162 million since the start of August. USDtb now holds a market cap of about $1.509 billion, USDf is valued at roughly $1.234 billion, and PYUSD sits at $1.175 billion.

Paypal’s stablecoin crossed the $1 billion mark in mid-August, and its overall market cap now stands at an all-time high. Over the last 30 days, Artemis Terminal stablecoin data shows adjusted transaction volume jumped over 92% to hit $3 trillion.

August Sees 92% Jump in Stablecoin Transaction Volume, Reaching $3 Trillion Stablecoin stats according to Artemis Terminal on Sept. 2, 2025.

The number of transactions also climbed 16.9% to 1.2 billion, showing that activity is heating up across multiple chains. Meanwhile, unique stablecoin addresses grew by almost a quarter, reaching 41.7 million. Longer-term data shows how Ethereum and Tron have cemented themselves as the backbone of stablecoin liquidity.

Since late 2023, supply has surged to all-time highs, with Ethereum leading by a wide margin and Tron holding steady as the second-largest base for stablecoins. Emerging players like Arbitrum, Base, Aptos, and TON are gradually carving out slices of the pie, but the market remains overwhelmingly concentrated on Ethereum and Tron, which together anchor a great deal of the $280 billion-plus ecosystem.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$35.843 million. Among them: The trading volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$7.1455 million, and the trading volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$7.6696 million. The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$7.3817 million, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$7.6415 million; The trading volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$5.3133 million, and the trading volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$691,600. Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0618+1.52%
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 16:36
Partager
India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

India is reportedly preparing to enforce global crypto reporting rules by adopting the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF). The move enables automatic crypto transactions data sharing, tighter compliance and better regulatory transparency. India will be implementing CARF rules, effective April 2027, Business Standard reported. India’s announcement to officially join OECD’s Crypto Reporting Framework comes in parallel with South Korea’s plans to log and share crypto transactions globally. “It means your foreign exchange accounts, wallets, and offshore trades won’t stay invisible,” KoinX wrote. “They’ll be automatically reported back to India through international data-sharing agreements.” India to Sign Multilateral Agreement for Exchange of Crypto Transactions Tax Info Per a senior finance ministry official, India is expected to sign the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) next year. The pact will provide the legal structure for the automatic exchange of tax-related information. India entered into the MCAA in 2015 for financial account data; however, the upcoming agreement is an extension to include digital assets. “This is the same global system that already exposes hidden foreign bank accounts. Now, it’s crypto’s turn,” KoinX stated. Further, the ministry official noted that the legislative changes and system preparations are already underway to meet the 2027 deadline. India to Expose Investors’ ‘Invisible’ Crypto Assets The global crypto reporting agenda means that investors’ coins held in overseas exchanges will be flagged. Further, offshore centralized exchange (CEX) trades will be reported. “Once the system is live, the reporting will be done not just for the current year but for past years as well,” the tax firm wrote, adding that the government can issue notices under multiple sections for previously undisclosed income. As a result, KoinX has urged crypto investors to get compliant now by reporting their holdings honestly and filing accurately. “If you’ve hidden offshore trades in the past, CARF gives the govt a time machine. Your “invisible” assets will suddenly light up,” it added
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/03 15:58
Partager
19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The Block, a 19-year-old man from Danbury, Connecticut, pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy in connection with a well-known theft
WELL3
WELL$0.0002801-1.19%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00655+4.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1587+110.75%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF trading volume today is approximately HK$35.843 million

India Set to Join OECD’s Crypto Transactions Sharing Agenda by April 2027: Report

19-year-old man suspected of $245 million Bitcoin theft was detained again after being released on bail for being involved in a $2 million fraud case

Crucial Stablecoin Legislation: Why Europe Demands Robust Regulations

Ethereum Thrives in Market Turbulence