Aurora Could Appear in These 10 States

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:22
Topline

The northern lights could be visible across as many as 10 states on Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s space weather forecast, as the effects of a geomagnetic storm could impact the aurora.

The aurora borealis could be visible in the northern continental U.S. and Alaska.

NurPhoto via Getty Images

Key Facts

Forecasters at NOAA are predicting a Kp index of four out of nine on Sunday night, which means the lights could appear “brighter” and with more “auroral activity,” described as “motion and formations.”

Earth could see the effects of a mild, G1-rated geomagnetic storm on Sunday night, according to NOAA’s forecast, when the Kp index is expected to spike to its highest level.

The storm is likely due to coronal hole high speed streams, NOAA forecasters said—high speed solar winds that escape from “cooler, less dense” regions of the Sun.

The view line for the northern lights on Sunday night.

NOAA

Which States Could See The Aurora?

The aurora might be visible in states along the U.S.-Canadian border, including northern Washington, the northern Idaho panhandle, most of Montana, North Dakota, and northern South Dakota. Much of the upper Midwest is also within the view line, including most of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and northern Michigan. On the East Coast, the lights might be visible as far south as northern Maine. Most of Alaska is also within the view line, with a large portion in the “high likelihood” range to see the aurora.

What’s The Best Way To View The Aurora?

Northern lights viewers should try to travel outside of cities and other sources of light and towards Earth’s magnetic north pole. They should then try to find an unobstructed vantage point to view the northern night sky. The lights are most active in the hours just before and after midnight, so viewers should try to time their trip to spot the lights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/21/northern-lights-could-appear-in-these-10-states-as-earth-could-see-mild-geomagnetic-storm/

