Austin Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ New On Streaming This Week, Report Says

Austin Butler in “Caught Stealing.” Sony Pictures Entertainment

Caught Stealing, a crime caper starring Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz, is reportedly coming to streaming this week.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Caught Stealing opened in theaters on Aug. 29. The summary for the film reads, “Hank Thompson (Butler) was a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore, but everything else is going okay. He’s got a great girl (Kravitz), tends bar at a New York dive and his favorite team is making an underdog run at the pennant.

“When his punk-rock neighbor Russ (Matt Smith) asks him to take care of his cat for a few days, Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out …”

Rated R, Caught Stealing also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Griffin Dunne and Carol Kane.

Caught Stealing is expected to debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. While the streaming tracker is generally accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream noted that Sony Pictures Entertainment, which released Caught Stealing, has not announced or confirmed the film’s PVOD release date and it is subject to change.

Caught Stealing is currently available for pre-order on Prime Video, which has the film listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price. In addition to Prime Video, the film will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home and YouTube.

The film is also expected to be available for rental on the same platforms for $19.99 for 48 hours, since digital rentals are typically $5 less than purchase prices.

Austin Butler Says He Didn’t Want To Play Baseball In School

While Austin Butler stars as a former high school baseball star in Caught Stealing, the Elvis Oscar nominee admitted to Elle that he didn’t want to play the game.

“I was too shy as a kid to actually play team sports,” Butler told Elle. “They tried to put me in baseball, and I came home crying. I said, ‘I don’t want to be around those other kids.’

“I used to go to Angels games with my parents as a kid. Then I moved to L.A. in my early adolescence, and we had the Dodgers,” Butler added. “I have such happy memories of going and getting a Dodger Dog, sitting in the stands with my mom. We were always in the seats that were really far back. I loved that.”

Caught Stealing is expected to arrive on PVOD on Tuesday.

