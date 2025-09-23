The post Austin Winch’s Xauras Rockets to $90M TVL in Just Three Weeks, Redefining the Future of DeFi Lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With governance-first architecture and explosive adoption, Austin Winch positions Xauras as the protocol rewriting the rules of decentralized finance. London, UK – September 2025 – In an industry where most projects take months  or years  to prove themselves, Austin Winch has achieved in weeks what few thought possible. His governance-first DeFi protocol, Xauras, has stormed past $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and welcomed over 12,000 unique wallets since its launch just three weeks ago. The secret behind Xauras’s rapid rise lies in Winch’s vision: a community-owned, governance-driven model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. By embedding governance into the DNA of the protocol, Xauras empowers users to shape lending rates, collateral rules, and expansion strategies a sharp break from the centralized control still seen across DeFi. “Xauras isn’t just a protocol it’s proof that DeFi can scale without compromising decentralization,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We’re showing that when governance comes first, adoption follows naturally. The response so far has been incredible.” Built on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras enables non-custodial lending and borrowing with dynamic interest models and automated liquidations. To ensure long-term trust, Winch prioritized independent audits and multi-layered risk safeguards, creating a protocol designed to withstand volatility and exploits. And this is just the beginning. By late 2025, Xauras will expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana, while introducing NFT-backed lending, real-world asset integration, cross-chain yield aggregation, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Winch’s ultimate ambition is clear: to make Xauras the cornerstone of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem. With its explosive early growth and a founder determined to rewrite the rules of lending, Austin Winch’s Xauras is no longer just a new player in DeFi it’s the movement leading finance into its next era. Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first… The post Austin Winch’s Xauras Rockets to $90M TVL in Just Three Weeks, Redefining the Future of DeFi Lending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With governance-first architecture and explosive adoption, Austin Winch positions Xauras as the protocol rewriting the rules of decentralized finance. London, UK – September 2025 – In an industry where most projects take months  or years  to prove themselves, Austin Winch has achieved in weeks what few thought possible. His governance-first DeFi protocol, Xauras, has stormed past $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and welcomed over 12,000 unique wallets since its launch just three weeks ago. The secret behind Xauras’s rapid rise lies in Winch’s vision: a community-owned, governance-driven model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. By embedding governance into the DNA of the protocol, Xauras empowers users to shape lending rates, collateral rules, and expansion strategies a sharp break from the centralized control still seen across DeFi. “Xauras isn’t just a protocol it’s proof that DeFi can scale without compromising decentralization,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We’re showing that when governance comes first, adoption follows naturally. The response so far has been incredible.” Built on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras enables non-custodial lending and borrowing with dynamic interest models and automated liquidations. To ensure long-term trust, Winch prioritized independent audits and multi-layered risk safeguards, creating a protocol designed to withstand volatility and exploits. And this is just the beginning. By late 2025, Xauras will expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana, while introducing NFT-backed lending, real-world asset integration, cross-chain yield aggregation, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Winch’s ultimate ambition is clear: to make Xauras the cornerstone of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem. With its explosive early growth and a founder determined to rewrite the rules of lending, Austin Winch’s Xauras is no longer just a new player in DeFi it’s the movement leading finance into its next era. Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first…

Austin Winch’s Xauras Rockets to $90M TVL in Just Three Weeks, Redefining the Future of DeFi Lending

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:20
Threshold
T$0.01539-4.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.05945-3.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067-0.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004719-9.19%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23218-11.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001715-5.40%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12163+0.28%

With governance-first architecture and explosive adoption, Austin Winch positions Xauras as the protocol rewriting the rules of decentralized finance.

London, UK – September 2025 – In an industry where most projects take months  or years  to prove themselves, Austin Winch has achieved in weeks what few thought possible. His governance-first DeFi protocol, Xauras, has stormed past $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and welcomed over 12,000 unique wallets since its launch just three weeks ago.

The secret behind Xauras’s rapid rise lies in Winch’s vision: a community-owned, governance-driven model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. By embedding governance into the DNA of the protocol, Xauras empowers users to shape lending rates, collateral rules, and expansion strategies a sharp break from the centralized control still seen across DeFi.

“Xauras isn’t just a protocol it’s proof that DeFi can scale without compromising decentralization,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We’re showing that when governance comes first, adoption follows naturally. The response so far has been incredible.”

Built on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras enables non-custodial lending and borrowing with dynamic interest models and automated liquidations. To ensure long-term trust, Winch prioritized independent audits and multi-layered risk safeguards, creating a protocol designed to withstand volatility and exploits.

And this is just the beginning. By late 2025, Xauras will expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana, while introducing NFT-backed lending, real-world asset integration, cross-chain yield aggregation, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Winch’s ultimate ambition is clear: to make Xauras the cornerstone of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem.

With its explosive early growth and a founder determined to rewrite the rules of lending, Austin Winch’s Xauras is no longer just a new player in DeFi it’s the movement leading finance into its next era.

Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized lending protocol built on transparency, scalability, and security. Designed for users and institutions alike, it aims to transform borrowing and lending through community-driven innovation across multiple chains.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/austin-winchs-xauras-rockets-to-90m-tvl-in-just-three-weeks-redefining-the-future-of-defi-lending/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-9.88%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00566-4.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001632-8.26%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01198-7.34%
Chainlink
LINK$21.56-4.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager
8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Picture a tabby pawing at a blinking cursor while charts leap like laser dots. Dogs, GOHOME, Apecoin, Banana for Scale, […] The post 8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
Threshold
T$0.0154-5.28%
READY
READY$0.01437+12.09%
Banana Gun
BANANA$17.59-7.17%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

8 Roaring Coins Ready to Explode: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? Don’t Miss This Presale

Shiba Inu’s Three-Year Reign as Second-Largest Meme Coin Faces Pepe Challenge

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 22