With governance-first architecture and explosive adoption, Austin Winch positions Xauras as the protocol rewriting the rules of decentralized finance.

London, UK – September 2025 – In an industry where most projects take months or years to prove themselves, Austin Winch has achieved in weeks what few thought possible. His governance-first DeFi protocol, Xauras, has stormed past $90 million in total value locked (TVL) and welcomed over 12,000 unique wallets since its launch just three weeks ago.

The secret behind Xauras’s rapid rise lies in Winch’s vision: a community-owned, governance-driven model that puts decision-making in the hands of token holders. By embedding governance into the DNA of the protocol, Xauras empowers users to shape lending rates, collateral rules, and expansion strategies a sharp break from the centralized control still seen across DeFi.

“Xauras isn’t just a protocol it’s proof that DeFi can scale without compromising decentralization,” said Austin Winch, Founder of Xauras. “We’re showing that when governance comes first, adoption follows naturally. The response so far has been incredible.”

Built on Ethereum and Arbitrum, Xauras enables non-custodial lending and borrowing with dynamic interest models and automated liquidations. To ensure long-term trust, Winch prioritized independent audits and multi-layered risk safeguards, creating a protocol designed to withstand volatility and exploits.

And this is just the beginning. By late 2025, Xauras will expand to Polygon, Optimism, and Solana, while introducing NFT-backed lending, real-world asset integration, cross-chain yield aggregation, and institutional liquidity partnerships. Winch’s ultimate ambition is clear: to make Xauras the cornerstone of a truly decentralized financial ecosystem.

With its explosive early growth and a founder determined to rewrite the rules of lending, Austin Winch’s Xauras is no longer just a new player in DeFi it’s the movement leading finance into its next era.

Founded in London by Austin Winch, Xauras is a governance-first decentralized lending protocol built on transparency, scalability, and security. Designed for users and institutions alike, it aims to transform borrowing and lending through community-driven innovation across multiple chains.