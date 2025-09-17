Australia releases new details on its social media ban for teens

Australia’s government has released new details on how its upcoming law banning children under 16 from opening social media accounts will be enforced.

The guidelines expand on earlier advice from the eSafety Commission, which gave technology companies a way to check whether their services would be included in the ban.

That earlier document said platforms focused on professional networking, education, health, or online gaming would not be restricted.

The most recent update makes it clear that mainstream social media sites will be subject to the new rules. It also outlines what officials consider “reasonable steps” companies must take to comply.

One major requirement is that social media firms detect and deactivate accounts held by people under 16. The government says this should be done carefully, with clear messages sent to users when their accounts are removed.

Privacy protections in age checks

It is still uncertain whether companies will also delete the content posted by underage users. Another question is whether young people will be able to recover their accounts once they turn 16. Authorities suggest platforms may need to preserve creative posts and user history.

In addition, companies must stop underage users from signing up again after removal. That may require measures to block attempts to get access using VPNs. Platforms will also have to watch for errors by age check systems that might allow banned users back onto the apps.

The government expects companies to use more than one method to confirm ages. They cannot rely only on asking for a birth date or other self-declared details. At the same time, platforms cannot demand a government-issued ID as the sole proof. Instead, users should be offered different ways to verify their age.

These rules are also meant to address privacy concerns. The government said firms are not expected to keep personal data from age checks. Instead, they must keep records showing that their systems and processes are working properly.

Government approach to age verification

Despite the new restrictions, children under 16 will still be able to see social media content without accounts. For example, they could watch YouTube videos in a browser without logging in.

Parents and caregivers will still play an important role in guiding children’s online activity. The eSafety Commissioner has promised further resources to help families understand the changes. The government is not requiring companies to verify the age of every single user. Furthermore, officials noted that a blanket verification system would be unreasonable.

The eSafety Commission in Australia also stressed that firms should not store personal data collected during age checks. Instead, they should keep general system-level records to prove compliance.

This means that even if some underage accounts slip through, companies may not necessarily be in breach of the law. In a recent press conference, the eSafety Commissioner said that companies must provide clear reporting tools so people can flag missed accounts. If too many slip through, officials will push platforms to adjust their technology.

