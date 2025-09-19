Australia Takes Big Step Toward Stablecoin Regulation

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/19 04:30
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01754-0.90%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002534+2.46%

Australia takes a step toward stablecoin regulations, allowing licensed issuers’ intermediaries to operate without extra licenses, boosting innovation, clarity, and liquidity.

Australia is moving forward with an important decision in digital finance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has introduced a new rule that makes it easier for companies to distribute stablecoins. This rule provides some businesses with legal leeway from requiring multiple licenses. It only applies if the stablecoins that they handle are already issued by a licensed financial provider.

ASIC Eases Rules for Stablecoin Distributors Under New Framework

This is the first time Australia has provided for such a group exemption. It will begin to start once it is officially registered in the country’s federal legislation. This change comes as Australia looks to support responsible innovation in the digital assets sector. At the same time, it wants to safeguard consumers.

Related Reading: Australia Approves First Bitcoin-Backed Home Loan After Court Win | Live Bitcoin News

Under this new rule, intermediaries are not required to obtain separate financial services, market or clearing licenses. This is only the case when they distribute stablecoins from a licensed issuer. However, they must still share the official document of product disclosure to the customers, if available. This leaves transparency but eliminates red tape.

ASIC said it will consider extending such relief as more stablecoin issuers become licensed. For the moment, only stablecoins issued by Australian Financial Services (AFS) license holders qualify. This means that the system is still concerned with who gets to benefit.

Many experts view this as a huge step. The head of Blockchain APAC Steve Vallas said the rule is a short-term solution. It makes things easier until the government gets to work on larger reforms for stablecoins. He also explained that the relief does not alter the rules regarding which stablecoins are financial products. Instead, it puts on hold some extra requirements for companies who only distribute them.

Importantly, the responsibility remains with the stablecoin issuers. They have to ensure that all rules and disclosure requirements are fulfilled. The purpose is to make the system safe and fair even as new technologies are tried out and used.

Australia’s Stablecoin Framework Offers Clarity and Global Vision

ASIC had already given some hints of changes earlier this year. Some stablecoin issuers would be likely to require licenses, its December report said. That gave many intermediaries a lot of confusion. This new step provides a way forward for them and keeps them within the legal boundaries.

The move is expected to benefit the market in a number of ways. First, it may help to speed up the process of cross-border payments, which can often be slow and expensive. Second, it could provide more liquidity to crypto traders. Finally, everyday users may acquire access to much better monetary tools that combine traditional money with digital systems.

Looking into the future, this change is an indication that Australia wishes to be a leader in crypto policy worldwide. Other countries are closely observing as they ponder how to handle digital assets. By providing this exemption, Australia is demonstrating that it wants to balance safety and innovation.

In conclusion, even if the rule may seem technical, it may have a huge impact. It forms the basis for the rise of stablecoins in Australia’s economy. It also provides businesses with more clarity and flexibility in the work they do with this rapidly changing technology.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0875+1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28135+2.49%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 04:35
Partager
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025