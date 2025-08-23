Australian Regulator Removes 3,000 Crypto Scams

Australia’s markets regulator is set to expand its campaign against online scams after taking down 14,000 of them since July 2023, with over 3,000 purporting to involve crypto.

They also include investment scams and phishing websites found in online advertisements. ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement that ASIC’s investment scam enforcement efforts will now be expanded to include social media ads.

Worldwide losses from crypto hacks, scams and exploits hit $2.47 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 3% increase over the $2.4 billion stolen in 2024.

Crypto is a larger portion of scams this year

ASIC launched its scam disruption operation in July 2023, when it started using new takedown powers that involve referring suspicious websites to a third-party company specializing in cybercrime detection for investigation and removal.

ASIC’s scam update released in August last year revealed that about 8% of the scams it took down were crypto-related as it averaged around 140 takedowns a week in 2024.

This year, the average number has fallen slightly to 130 weekly takedowns.

ASIC said some of the most common schemes included fraudsters pretending to use artificial intelligence-powered trading bots to generate returns, fake websites impersonating legitimate ones and hoax news articles with fraudulent AI-generated celebrity endorsements.

Last year, ASIC flagged deepfakes and other AI-generated images as a growing concern because they made it more difficult for the average person to detect fraud.

Investment scams lead losses, trend downward

Investment scams remain the leading type impacting Australians, with over $73 million in losses reported so far this year, according to the country’s National Anti-Scam Centre.

Still, losses appear to have been decreasing since 2023, with $192 million stolen from victims in 2024 compared with $291 million in 2023.

The total amount Australians have lost to investment scams appears to be trending downward with $73 million recorded so far this year, compared to $192 million in 2024. Source: National Anti-Scam Centre

Court said scammers are constantly evolving tactics, often adopting the latest technology to dupe victims.

“While the latest data shows the coordinated work of the National Anti-Scam Centre is making progress in the fight against scams, there is still more work to do, and we urge Australians to stay vigilant,” she added.

Related: Australia bans financial adviser for 10 years for $9.6M crypto scam

ASIC reiterated that there should be a healthy amount of skepticism applied to all testimonials, celebrity endorsements, promises of AI-generated returns and investments offered through WhatsApp, Telegram and other direct messaging programs.

Crypto ATMS are in firing line as well

Australian regulators have also targeted crypto ATMs this year, which they suspect are linked to online scams in some cases.

Australia’s financial intelligence agency, AUSTRAC, and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) led a nationwide crackdown on criminal use of crypto ATMs, including pig butchering victims and suspected offenders, earlier this year.

Australia has the world’s third-largest number of crypto ATMs, with 1,968 and growing at last count.

Australia continues to increase its number of crypto ATMs, with 1,871 registered in June, which then increased to 1,968 in August. Source: Coin ATM Radar

In June, AUSTRAC rolled out new operating rules and transaction limits for crypto ATM operators to combat scams. In December, the agency also flagged crypto as a priority for 2025.

Australia’s online cybercrime reporting system, ReportCyber, received 150 unique reports of scams involving crypto ATMs between January 2024 and January 2025, according to the AFP, with losses exceeding $2 million ($3.1 million Australian dollars).

Magazine: Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction?