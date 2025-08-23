Australian Regulator Removes 3,000 Crypto Scams

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 01:20
Moonveil
MORE$0.10233+2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022763+4.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278+8.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000004--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00807+17.81%

Australia’s markets regulator is set to expand its campaign against online scams after taking down 14,000 of them since July 2023, with over 3,000 purporting to involve crypto. 

They also include investment scams and phishing websites found in online advertisements. ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said in a statement that ASIC’s investment scam enforcement efforts will now be expanded to include social media ads.

Worldwide losses from crypto hacks, scams and exploits hit $2.47 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 3% increase over the $2.4 billion stolen in 2024.

Crypto is a larger portion of scams this year

ASIC launched its scam disruption operation in July 2023, when it started using new takedown powers that involve referring suspicious websites to a third-party company specializing in cybercrime detection for investigation and removal.

ASIC’s scam update released in August last year revealed that about 8% of the scams it took down were crypto-related as it averaged around 140 takedowns a week in 2024.

This year, the average number has fallen slightly to 130 weekly takedowns.

ASIC said some of the most common schemes included fraudsters pretending to use artificial intelligence-powered trading bots to generate returns, fake websites impersonating legitimate ones and hoax news articles with fraudulent AI-generated celebrity endorsements.

Last year, ASIC flagged deepfakes and other AI-generated images as a growing concern because they made it more difficult for the average person to detect fraud.

Investment scams lead losses, trend downward

Investment scams remain the leading type impacting Australians, with over $73 million in losses reported so far this year, according to the country’s National Anti-Scam Centre.

Still, losses appear to have been decreasing since 2023, with $192 million stolen from victims in 2024 compared with $291 million in 2023.

The total amount Australians have lost to investment scams appears to be trending downward with $73 million recorded so far this year, compared to $192 million in 2024. Source: National Anti-Scam Centre

Court said scammers are constantly evolving tactics, often adopting the latest technology to dupe victims.   

“While the latest data shows the coordinated work of the National Anti-Scam Centre is making progress in the fight against scams, there is still more work to do, and we urge Australians to stay vigilant,” she added.

Related: Australia bans financial adviser for 10 years for $9.6M crypto scam

ASIC reiterated that there should be a healthy amount of skepticism applied to all testimonials, celebrity endorsements, promises of AI-generated returns and investments offered through WhatsApp, Telegram and other direct messaging programs.

Crypto ATMS are in firing line as well 

Australian regulators have also targeted crypto ATMs this year, which they suspect are linked to online scams in some cases.

Australia’s financial intelligence agency, AUSTRAC, and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) led a nationwide crackdown on criminal use of crypto ATMs, including pig butchering victims and suspected offenders, earlier this year.

Australia has the world’s third-largest number of crypto ATMs, with 1,968 and growing at last count.

Australia continues to increase its number of crypto ATMs, with 1,871 registered in June, which then increased to 1,968 in August. Source: Coin ATM Radar

In June, AUSTRAC rolled out new operating rules and transaction limits for crypto ATM operators to combat scams. In December, the agency also flagged crypto as a priority for 2025. 

Australia’s online cybercrime reporting system, ReportCyber, received 150 unique reports of scams involving crypto ATMs between January 2024 and January 2025, according to the AFP, with losses exceeding $2 million ($3.1 million Australian dollars). 

Magazine: Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/australia-regulator-crypto-investment-scam-update?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022764+4.35%
Ethereum
ETH$4,805.33+13.34%
Partager
CoinGape2025/08/23 00:47
Partager
VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

TLDR VanEck files first JitoSOL ETF, bridging Solana staking with Wall Street. JitoSOL ETF brings liquid Solana staking yields to traditional investors. VanEck pushes Solana mainstream with first-ever regulated JitoSOL ETF. SEC clarity fuels VanEck’s JitoSOL ETF, linking staking rewards to ETFs. JitoSOL ETF opens new gateway for Solana staking via traditional finance. VanEck has [...] The post VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream appeared first on CoinCentral.
Everscale
EVER$0.01311+77.88%
Octavia
VIA$0.0159+1.27%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/23 01:30
Partager
Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   De cryptomarkt zit in een fase waarin koersen elkaar snel achter elkaar naar nieuwe all time highs brengen. Bitcoin stond een tijdje boven de $120.000, en altcoins lijken klaar om te volgen. In dit soort fases is de verleiding groot om “nog even te wachten”, met het risico dat je uiteindelijk te laat verkoopt en je papieren winst in rook ziet opgaan. Een plan maken voor je exit is daarom cruciaal. Een methode die steeds meer beleggers gebruiken, is de 3 x 25-methode. Wat houdt de methode in? De 3 x 25-methode is simpel: je verkoopt telkens een kwart van je positie bij vooraf bepaalde koersdoelen. Op die manier neem je al tussentijds winst, zonder alles te vroeg van de hand te doen. Het idee is dat je drie keer 25% van je positie verkoopt, en de resterende 25% bewaart voor het geval de markt nóg gekker doet. Het mooie van dit systeem is dat je niet hoeft te gokken waar de top ligt. Je legt vooraf een plan vast, en laat je emoties erbuiten. Een rekenvoorbeeld Stel je koopt voor €8.000 aan Ethereum bij een koers van €2.000 per ETH. Dat betekent dat je 4 ETH in bezit hebt. Je hanteert de 3 x 25-methode en stelt de volgende doelen: Bij €2.500 verkoop je 25% van je positie: 1 ETH. Op dat moment heb je €2.500 terug in cash en staat je resterende investering nog op winst. Bij €3.200 verkoop je opnieuw 25%: nog eens 1 ETH. Je hebt nu in totaal €5.700 veiliggesteld. Bij €4.000 verkoop je de derde tranche: 1 ETH. Je hebt dan al €9.700 uit de markt gehaald, terwijl je aanvankelijk €8.000 had ingelegd. Met het laatste kwart (1 ETH) speel je verder. Mocht Ethereum daarna stijgen naar €6.000 of zelfs €10.000, dan profiteer je nog steeds mee. Zakt de koers terug, dan heb je in elk geval al winst genomen en je inleg plus meer terugverdiend. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Bitcoin of crypto kopen in Nederland wordt steeds makkelijker. Deze handleiding laat de belangrijkste methoden om Bitcoin te kopen zien. Ontdek de voor- en nadelen van exchanges, brokers en peer-to-peer platforms. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Waarom werkt dit zo goed? Veel beleggers maken de fout te lang te wachten. Ze zien hun portfolio verdubbelen, maar hopen stiekem op een verdriedubbeling. Wanneer de markt dan draait, eindigen ze uiteindelijk toch met verlies ondanks dat ze eerst op flinke winst stonden. De 3 x 25-methode voorkomt dat je in deze valkuil trapt. Ook geeft het rust: je hoeft niet continu de markt in de gaten te houden of in paniek te verkopen. Je orders staan al klaar en worden automatisch uitgevoerd zodra je koersdoelen bereikt worden. Psychologie en belasting Naast bescherming tegen volatiliteit speelt psychologie een grote rol. In een bull markt wordt iedereen hebzuchtig. Het voelt altijd alsof je te vroeg verkoopt. Toch laat de praktijk zien dat beleggers die discipline hebben, uiteindelijk beter scoren dan degenen die blijven gokken op ‘nog hoger’. Daarnaast is het slim om rekening te houden met belasting. In Nederland valt crypto in box 3, waarbij de Belastingdienst elk jaar kijkt naar je vermogen. Door tijdig winst te nemen en een deel apart te zetten, voorkom je verrassingen achteraf. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Geopolitieke spanningen en economische onzekerheden hebben vaak een positief effect op de markt. Tegelijkertijd bereikt Ethereum met $270 miljard een nieuwe all-time high in tokenized assets, en waarschuwen analisten voor bubbels. Maar welke crypto gaat stijgen? In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Hoe pas je dit toe? De 3 x 25-methode klinkt eenvoudig, maar juist die eenvoud maakt het zo sterk. Je legt vooraf duidelijke doelen vast, neemt stapsgewijs winst en behoudt tegelijk exposure voor het geval de markt nog verder doorschiet. In het rekenvoorbeeld heb je je initiële €8.000 investering al ruimschoots terugverdiend voordat de markt zijn absolute top bereikt. Daarmee ben je beschermd tegen een scherpe correctie, zonder het gevoel te hebben dat je de boot volledig mist. Of je nu handelt in Bitcoin, Ethereum of kleinere altcoins: een exitstrategie is onmisbaar. Met de 3 x 25-methode voorkom je dat emoties je beslissingen overnemen en zorg je ervoor dat je altijd met winst van tafel gaat. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
U
U$0.0163+13.98%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04269+8.81%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006192+0.38%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 01:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ETH Price Climbs as Jerome Powell Points to Dovish Fed Shift

VanEck Files for First-Ever JitoSOL ETF: Liquid Staking Goes Mainstream

Deze exit-methode helpt jou meer winst veilig te stellen

XRP koers test opnieuw $3 weerstand volgens MACD signaal

Nvidia AI Chips Face Critical Halt: Unpacking Beijing’s Shocking Security Concerns in the China Market