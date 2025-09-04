Australian self-managed superannuation funds' cryptocurrency holdings fell by about 4% year-on-year

Par : PANews
2025/09/04 11:24
PANews reported on September 4 that according to Cointelegraph, Australian Taxation Office (ATO) data showed that despite the rebound in the cryptocurrency market, the cryptocurrency holdings reported by Australian self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) still fell by about 4% year-on-year. According to the report released by the ATO on Wednesday, SMSFs' cryptocurrency holdings were A$3.02 billion (US$1.97 billion) in June 2025, a decrease of about A$100 million from the A$3.12 billion reported in June 2024. However, Simon Ho, head of SMSF strategy at Australian cryptocurrency exchange Coinstash, said: "This figure may be underestimated. The June 2025 data you see is not actual data because it is based on the tax return on June 30, 2025, and the filing deadline is May 2026."

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple's blockchain solutions with Thunes' extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
