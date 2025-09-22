Australia’s economy is strong, but global risks from China and trade could affect growth.Australia’s economy is strong, but global risks from China and trade could affect growth.

Australia's central bank governor puts economy on alert despite recent stability

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 22:23
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10143-4.48%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0866-6.66%

RBA Governor Michele Bullock says Australia’s economy is strong, and lower inflation with steady jobs allows the central bank to cut interest rates again if needed.

The central bank reduced interest rates slowly, so it can act quickly if sudden changes in the global economy affect the country’s growth. Bullock said the RBA must be alert because even if the current state of the economy is decent, risks from China and uncertain global trade could sour the mood.

RBA warns global risks may slow economy

Governor Michele Bullock said that households have started spending more and companies are increasing their investments because of the recent cuts in interest rates. She explained that the local economy is holding up well because the August meeting data were stronger than the bank had expected. However, she also noted that events outside Australia can still affect jobs, spending, and growth.

Bullock told lawmakers that the Reserve Bank Board will meet the following week to review the newest data and see whether the current state of the economy can handle external problems. She reminded them that Australia can still be affected by the growth of other countries because it relies on global markets for trade and finance.

Bullock also talked about the risks inside the country. She said there will be fewer jobs and lower incomes for many people if businesses make fewer sales because families don’t spend as much as expected. This chain of events can push both inflation and employment lower than what the Reserve Bank considers healthy. She said policymakers must therefore monitor local and international data before making any changes.

Central bank plans more rate cuts if needed

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has already lowered interest rates three times this year. The first cut was in February, the second in May, and the last in August, which lowered the main cash rate to 3.6 %. At that time, the RBA confirmed that the reduction was due to a downgrade in the country’s annual economic outlook.

As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, the Reserve Bank of Australia also expects lower economic growth for the year at 1.7% from its previous estimate of 2.1%.

The central bank made each cut gradually to see how the economy reacted before making the next step. The results relieved households and businesses without causing sudden changes that could affect their confidence. 

Governor Michele Bullock told lawmakers she believes the RBA is in a good position because inflation is now falling back into the 2 to 3% target band. At the same time, most people who want to work can find jobs because unemployment remains low at 4.2%. She also said next year’s economy will likely grow because of stronger incomes and higher investments by businesses in their operations. 

Bullock pointed out that Australia’s biggest trading partner, China, is a concern, and said that the sales of iron ore, coal, and other major exports could fall if Chinese demand weakens.

She also warned that investors and companies are less likely to spend money or create jobs because the global trade is generally weak and financial markets are unstable in many countries. For these reasons, she stressed that the Reserve Bank must always be on high alert to react quickly and protect Australia’s economy if things overseas worsen.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.06004-4.07%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1393-10.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Partager
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0862+20.22%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002313-13.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0055-1.78%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve official Moussallem stated that restrictions on stablecoin interest payments must be adhered to when implementing the GENIUS Act. It is important that stablecoins continue to be used as a payment tool rather than a savings tool.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03317-15.59%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 22:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure