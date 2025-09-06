Australia’s Path to Digital Government: Unlocking Productivity with Cloud and AI



Australia, a leader in digital government, is at a pivotal moment in its digital journey. As global peers accelerate their AI transformations, Australia risks lagging unless it embraces modern technologies, according to a report by Mandala. The report, titled Unlocking the Productivity Dividend of Digital Government, highlights the potential for significant productivity gains through cloud and AI adoption.

The Opportunity: $1.4 Billion in Annual Savings

The report identifies that modernizing outdated IT systems and adopting cloud technology could result in annual savings of $1.4 billion for the Australian government. This transformation could lead to cumulative savings of $13.5 billion over the next decade. The non-market sector, including public administration, education, and healthcare, stands to benefit significantly from these advancements.

Tom McMahon, Partner at Mandala, emphasized that only 10% of government IT spending currently goes to public cloud, highlighting a vast potential for productivity improvements. By retiring legacy systems and accelerating cloud adoption, Australia could enhance service delivery and free up staff for higher-value tasks.

The AI Dividend

Cloud technology is crucial for deploying AI at scale. The report suggests that cloud adoption could unlock an additional $5 billion in productivity through AI tools by 2035. This represents a 63% increase in productivity compared to current practices. The 2024 trial of Microsoft 365 Copilot already demonstrated significant time savings and efficiency gains in the public sector.

Strengthening Cybersecurity & Boosting Resilience

Legacy IT systems pose cybersecurity risks and inefficiencies. The report notes that cloud migration could save $178 million in breach-related costs over a decade by offering enhanced security features. Additionally, cloud platforms are more reliable and energy-efficient, potentially reducing IT downtime and carbon emissions.

A Roadmap for Action

The Mandala report outlines a strategic roadmap for accelerating cloud adoption. Key recommendations include modernizing procurement and funding, strengthening governance, and forming industry partnerships. These steps aim to overcome barriers to cloud adoption, such as risk-averse cultures and skills gaps within agencies.

Damian Kassabgi, CEO of the Tech Council of Australia, supports leveraging technology to improve service delivery and manage data effectively. Similarly, Bran Black, Chief Executive of the Business Council of Australia, stresses the urgency of adopting digital solutions to enhance national productivity.

The Mandala report underscores that embracing cloud and AI is not merely a technological upgrade but a strategic move to boost national productivity and resilience. By acting now, Australia can lead in digital transformation, saving billions and improving public services.

For further insights, the full report from Mandala is available here.

