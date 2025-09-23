With Bitcoin (BTC) perhaps making a local bottom after the recent dump, is now a good time to start taking some positions in altcoins? Are Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Sei (SEI) good possibilities for decent rallies? Not likely.With Bitcoin (BTC) perhaps making a local bottom after the recent dump, is now a good time to start taking some positions in altcoins? Are Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Sei (SEI) good possibilities for decent rallies? Not likely.

Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), Sei (SEI) ready to rally?

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/23 19:29
NEAR
NEAR$3.054+4.84%
SEI
SEI$0.2957+0.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,042.66-0.05%
READY
READY$0.0184+69.27%
Avalanche
AVAX$34.79+10.90%

With Bitcoin (BTC) perhaps making a local bottom after the recent dump, is now a good time to start taking some positions in altcoins? Are Avalanche (AVAX), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Sei (SEI) good possibilities for decent rallies? Not likely.

Keep an eye on Bitcoin

Before taking positions in any altcoins right now it is incumbent on all traders to assess in which direction Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to go over the next day or two. At present, it looks as though the $BTC price could be recovering from its recent dip. That said, it is by no means certain that there won’t be further downside in order to shake out the longs that are betting on the recovery.

$AVAX about to roll over?

Source: TradingView

On a very uncertain trading day the $AVAX price is up around 2.4% so far. That said, it can be seen that the price has stopped short of the $36 horizontal resistance and may be about to start the next corrective impulse. To boot, the price just failed to make a higher high. Even if there is some more upside for $AVAX, taking the trade while the 1-hour and the 4-hour Stochastic RSI indicators are on their way down would be a very risky move.

As it goes, a decent retracement would be back down to the $30 horizontal support level. A stronger bounce would be more likely to occur here. If the price falls through this level, a lower low below $29.40 would be a real note of concern. 

Another lower low for $NEAR

Source: TradingView

The $NEAR price appears to be falling back down after emerging above the $3 resistance level. This was turned into support for a while, but it seems that a lower low may have formed which looks as though it may repel the price back under $3 and turn it into resistance once again. There is still around an hour to go at time of writing in order for the bulls to turn this around and force the price back above the major level. Around $2.80 could be a decent level for a long if a retracement does take place.

$SEI rejects from 18-month long trendline

Source: TradingView

The $SEI price is possibly about to be rejected from a small descending trendline. The price is also at a resistance level and so it might be expected that this will indeed end up being a rejection. 

The main descending trendline is enormous. It started back in March 2024 and forms the main trendline for the whole of this bull market. Therefore, dipping back below it after making two more lower lows is a very bad sign. For $SEI to have any chance in the longer time frame, the bulls will need to break the main trendline again, push up through the $31 horizontal resistance, and make a higher high. Even for the short-term, $SEI does not look tradeable.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,015.72-0.13%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8683+0.46%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Partager
Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.014793+94.59%
MAY
MAY$0.04021-1.51%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369+0.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-1.75%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-2.27%
Star Atlas
ATLAS$0.000825-1.19%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 03:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips

BDACS, Woori Bank Launch South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone