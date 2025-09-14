Avalanche Faces Make-or-Break Moment at $30.50 Resistance Level

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/14 22:00
NEAR
NEAR$2,686-4,68%
Avalanche
AVAX$29,1-2,38%
Avalanche
  • Avalanche is trading at $30.48 prices with $12.87B market cap and $2.04B trading volume daily
  • Strong buying momentum challenges Avalanche’s $30 barrier, a ceiling capping gains since mid-2022.
  • Derivatives show 4.31% open interest drop to $1.45B, while trading volume rises 6.22% to $2.36B.

Avalanche (AVAX) is drawing market attention as it hovers near a key resistance level around $30, a level that has again and again denied progression since 2022. With strong volume and momentum backing its latest attempt, the coming days could decide whether AVAX secures a breakout or stays range-bound.

The current value of Avalanche is $30.48, a 1.42% fall in the previous 24 hours. The market value of the token is $12.87 billion, supported by a daily volume of $2.04 billion, providing AVAX 0.32% market dominance.

Source: TradingView

AVAX Resistance Test Near $30 Zone

The latest post from crypto analyst BATMAN highlighted that AVAX is currently testing a significant weekly resistance area in the region of $30. The level has frequently served as a ceiling throughout mid-2022, causing the asset to fail to hold higher advancements.

Source: X

The key distinction in this test is that the stronger buying pressure and clear momentum are fueling the price against this resistance level. Should AVAX close firmly above this area, it would have a basis for a move towards higher levels during the next few weeks.

However, if the token fails to move beyond and is once again spurned, then it may remain range-bound in familiar levels, delaying a potential rally. The coming sessions will be very important in determining if Avalanche is able to derive strength beyond $30 or is disappointed once again.

For now, all eyes remain on the $30 resistance level, as its outcome could shape Avalanche’s path for the remainder of September.

Also Read | Avalanche (AVAX) Aims to Raise $1B for Cryptocurrency Stacking Vehicles, Report Says.

Avalanche Derivatives Market Movement Trends

The Avalanche derivatives segment is recording a mixed trend. Investors are closing positions or losing less confidence in holding them for a longer time span, considering a 4.31% decrease in open interest, which is reduced to $1.45 billion. Trading continues to remain strong, as a 6.22% increase in volume took it to $2.36 billion, indicating active short-term interest in spite of a decrease in open interest.

Source: CoinGlass

Analyzing the weighted open interest (OI-Weighted), AVAX is 0.0096%, indicating comparatively well-balanced market positioning. That is, there is active trading, yet the relative weight of open contracts in proportion to market size is still modest. This indicates that current activity is mostly concentrated in shorter-term speculations and not longer-term, heavily committing positions.

Source: CoinGlass

Also Read | Solana Gains Momentum as Galaxy Digital Invests $1.2 Billion in SOL Tokens

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0,14798-12,72%
OP
OP$0,7753-5,95%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0,002925+0,13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Partager
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0,001903-5,13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Partager
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0,00592-2,14%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa