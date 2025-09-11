Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1 Billion for AVAX Treasury Vehicles

Par : Blockhead
2025/09/11 18:30
Avalanche
AVAX$28.9+4.78%
Avalanche Foundation Seeks $1 Billion for AVAX Treasury Vehicles

The Avalanche Foundation is pursuing deals to raise approximately $1 billion through two cryptocurrency treasury companies in the United States, targeting institutional investors seeking exposure to its AVAX token.

The foundation is in advanced discussions to launch one digital asset treasury company and convert an existing firm into such a vehicle, according to sources familiar with the discussions, the Financial Times reported today.

The first deal, led by Hivemind Capital and advised by Anthony Scaramucci, targets $500 million through a Nasdaq-listed firm. The second involves a $500 million SPAC backed by Dragonfly Capital, with completion expected by October.

Both vehicles would purchase AVAX tokens from the Avalanche Foundation at discounted prices, providing the foundation with capital while offering investors exposure to the blockchain's native cryptocurrency. The foundation holds significant reserves from the maximum supply of 720 million AVAX tokens, with approximately 420 million currently in circulation.

The deals would provide Avalanche Foundation with significant funding to support network development and adoption initiatives while creating new investment vehicles for institutions seeking blockchain exposure.

The fundraising effort comes as Avalanche positions itself as a preferred blockchain for traditional finance applications. Major investment firms including BlackRock, Apollo, and Wellington Asset Management have tested tokenized fund versions on the network, though AVAX has underperformed compared to competing blockchains like Ethereum and Solana.

The crypto treasury company model gained prominence following Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation approach, inspiring numerous firms to raise capital specifically for cryptocurrency purchases. Companies following this model have raised more than $16 billion this year, the FT noted, though recent share price declines among crypto treasury firms suggest potential market fatigue.

Avalanche Foundation operates as a non-profit organization supporting the blockchain ecosystem through education and community development. Like many blockchain foundations, it maintains reserves in low-tax jurisdictions while avoiding U.S. securities regulations through its non-profit structure.

The planned treasury vehicles represent Avalanche's bid to compete with other blockchain networks for institutional adoption and investment capital. While the network has gained traction among traditional finance firms for tokenization applications, AVAX's token performance has lagged behind competitors during the recent crypto market rally.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?