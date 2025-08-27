Avalanche Picks Funtico as Its Indie Gaming Platform

2025/08/27

Panama City, Panama, August 27, 2025 - Funtico, the full-stack Web3 gaming platform, announced a strategic partnership with Avalanche, the world’s leading high-performance blockchain network, and LaunchLoop, the community-led accelerator behind Avalanche’s GameLoop initiative. This collaboration establishes Funtico as Avalanche’s chosen platform for supporting indie game developers and studios, providing the tools, infrastructure, and services needed to build, launch, and monetize games within the Avalanche ecosystem.

Avalanche has emerged as one of the most developer-friendly and scalable blockchain networks for gaming. To expand its ecosystem, Avalanche is investing directly in empowering developers by selecting Funtico as its go-to gaming platform. Funtico offers a suite of tools and features that removes technical barriers for game developers, meaning they can focus on creating engaging, entertaining games without a deep knowledge of blockchain. This includes:

  • Publisher-as-a-Service (PaaS): enabling studios to publish games without heavy technical, legal or operational overhead.

  • Cross-Game Interoperability: allowing seamless integration and connectivity between titles within the Funtico ecosystem, all by using the same utility token ($TICO).

  • Integrated Payment Gateways: making it easy for both Web2 and Web3 players to transact easily and securely, whether in Fiat or Crypto.

  • Compliance & Security: providing a compliant and safe environment for developers and players worldwide.

  • Streamlined Onboarding: reducing friction for studios and players entering Web3 gaming.

  • Expert Services & Support: offering game developers the resources and expertise needed to scale sustainably.

Through this partnership, Avalanche and Funtico take care of the technical and infrastructure heavy lifting, creating a sustainable environment where indie developers gain visibility, monetization pathways, and long-term support, while focusing their effort on creating engaging titles. This creates a platform where players enjoy many exciting, entertaining, and tournament-ready games hosted on Funtico.com.

The collaboration kicks off on September 8th, with Avalanche GameLoop Season 1, a community-driven program spearheaded by LaunchLoop alongside Avalanche and Funtico, featuring a $30,000 prize pool. Developers will build high-score browser games, supported by Funtico’s team, offering custom tools and individualized attention in order to create a streamline development process. These games will then be featured in global tournaments on Funtico.com, giving creators immediate access to live audiences and real feedback while rewarding players for participation.

Central to this ecosystem is Funtico’s utility token, $TICO, which powers platform-wide interactions. From tournament entries and rewards to developer monetization and cross-game benefits, $TICO acts as the unifying currency across Funtico’s ecosystem. As more games and players join through Avalanche-powered initiatives, demand for $TICO naturally increases, reinforcing its role as the backbone of the platform.

This collaboration is a part of Avalanche’s commitment to supporting the next generation of game developers and players, tapping Funtico as the platform of choice to scale its gaming ecosystem. Game developers interested in participating and potentially publishing their game through Funtico’s backing and support are invited to apply to GameLoop here.

About Funtico

Funtico brings a comprehensive Platform as a service (PaaS) solution for game developers, providing publishing support, reward systems, Web3 integration via API/SDK, tokenomics expertise, and management tools, designed to connect games with a thriving player community.

Website | X | Telegram | Discord | YouTube

About Avalanche

Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain platform designed for builders who need to scale. Engineered with a revolutionary three-part Layer 1 (L1) architecture, Avalanche is anchored by its Avalanche Consensus Mechanism, ensuring near-instant finality for transactions. The platform also features an open-source Layer 0 (L0) framework, enabling the seamless creation of interoperable Layer 1 blockchains with high throughput on both public and private networks.

Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building the next generation of decentralized applications (dApps). With its unique blend of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the preferred choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

For more information, visit avax.network.

About LaunchLoop

LaunchLoop helps businesses engage developers through hands-on initiatives that make adoption fun, visible, and rewarding. We focus on gaming and AI but work with any technology seeking meaningful connections with builders. Our programs guide developers from first steps to launch and turn them into advocates through visibility, storytelling, and feedback.

Website | X | Discord | Linkedin 

Contact

Pavel Antohe

[email protected]

