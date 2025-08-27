Avalanche Picks Funtico to Remove Barriers for Web3 Game Studios

Avalanche has announced Funtico as its official indie gaming platform, in partnership with community-led accelerator LaunchLoop. The collaboration is designed to expand Avalanche’s gaming ecosystem by lowering barriers for developers and giving players access to a new wave of blockchain-powered titles.
Funtico’s Publisher-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a model that allows game studios to publish and scale games without the technical and operational hurdles often associated with blockchain integration.
Funtico’s platform offers developers a comprehensive toolkit, including:
This approach enables developers to focus on creativity and gameplay while Funtico and Avalanche handle the infrastructure.
The partnership will officially debut on September 8 with Avalanche GameLoop Season 1. GameLoop Season 1 is a program led by LaunchLoop and supported by Funtico. The event will feature a $30,000 prize pool for developers building high-score browser games.
Participants will receive technical guidance and custom tools from Funtico, ensuring a streamlined development process. The completed games will be showcased on Funtico.com, where players worldwide can engage in tournaments and provide live feedback.
The $TICO token will anchor the ecosystem, powering rewards, payments, and cross-game features within Funtico’s network. It will be used for tournament entries, rewards, and cross-game features, giving both developers and players new ways to interact within the ecosystem.
Avalanche has become known as one of the most developer-friendly blockchains in the Web3 space, offering speed, scalability, and low costs. By selecting Funtico as its indie gaming hub, Avalanche is signaling a long-term commitment to supporting the next generation of game developers.
Through this partnership, Avalanche and Funtico aim to create a sustainable gaming environment where developers gain visibility, monetization opportunities, and lasting community support, while players enjoy access to a growing library of interactive and tournament-ready games.
Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain platform built for speed, scalability, and security. Its unique consensus mechanism enables near-instant transaction finality, making it one of the most developer-friendly networks for decentralized applications (dApps), finance, and gaming. With its flexible architecture, Avalanche supports both public and private blockchains, empowering innovators to build scalable solutions across industries.
LaunchLoop is a community-led accelerator focused on helping developers adopt and scale emerging technologies through interactive, hands-on programs. By specializing in gaming and AI, LaunchLoop creates pathways for builders to gain visibility, refine their projects, and connect with global audiences through initiatives like Avalanche’s GameLoop.]]>