Avalanche Powers KRW1: South Korea’s First Won-Backed Stablecoin by BDACS

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/19 08:00
1
1$0.01397+1,297.00%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.348+0.55%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19761+3.23%
ERA
ERA$0.7442+1.56%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08423-5.70%
Avalanche
  • Avalanche powers BDACS’ KRW1, South Korea’s first won-backed stablecoin.
  • KRW1 fully collateralized by Korean won at Woori Bank, ensuring stability for users.
  • BDACS aims to use KRW1 for low-cost payments, becoming a standard in South Korea’s digital economy.

South Korean digital asset custody company BDACS has today announced the commercialization of KRW1, the first stablecoin backed by the Korean won. The virtual currency runs on the Avalanche blockchain, promising to fully take over 1:1 reserve collateralization with deposits secured by Woori Bank. This is a landmark development that points to an era of regulated cryptocurrency in Korea.

It comes after a successful proof of concept (PoC) was completed to prove the stability coin’s technical feasibility. As of now, KRW1 is in the testing phase and going forward will be extended to low-value payment and settlement systems. BDACS views KRW1 as integral to the future of the digital economy in South Korea.

Avalanche Powers KRW1 with Speed and Security

The blockchain that supports KRW1 is Avalanche, which provides the necessary performance and trust needed for stablecoin adoption. By establishing links with the banks the users and implementing agencies, BDACS is considered their reliable partner. “Avalanche is not only fast, but also secure and the technology we need to bring this project to life,” said Justin Kim, Asia Lead at Ava Labs.

Also Read: South Korea’s Top 8 Banks Unite for Won-Backed Stablecoin Push

KRW1 is fully collateralized by Korean won, deposited in escrow at Woori Bank. And all of that further underwrites the stability of the stablecoin making it a trusted digital currency for the people in South Korea. Inclusion in Avalanche Both of these offerings reinforce the stability of the stablecoin, offering a private means for conducting secure, high-performance transactions between traders.

The debut of KRW1 represents a significant achievement for BDACS, which seeks to bring scalable, institutional-quality blockchain infrastructure to market. To that end, the Company has set its sights to provide corporate, institutional and government partners with this unique digital currency solution.

BDACS Sets the Standard for South Korea’s Digital Finance Future

BDACS has also trademarked its homegrown stablecoin in December 2023, signaling further that the company is serious about digital finance. Meanwhile, the company is emphasizing KRW1 as a payment method for government services and transactions it operates, reducing its fee at the same time. This in turn means KRW1 could serve as a standard for stablecoin issuance in South Korea.

The AVAX reserve expanding into Asia, with the revelation of two AVAX operating companies being set up in the US. This will allow BDACS to be supported and bring Avalanche blockchain further into the international digital asset space. 

Stablecoin fever is reaching South Korea as the national post service and certain banking organizations within the country are discussing the possibility of launching their own such assets. This indicates that the stablecoin game is a-changing in the area. Tether executives also held face-to-face meetings with representatives from Shinhan Bank earlier this month to discuss more collaboration in stablecoin space.

The KRW1 will be the latest move of its kind in South Korea, as the country readies itself for digital assets this year. It provides a safer and more convenient means of payment for South Koreans, and may have implications for global trends in digital currencies. 

With ongoing collaborations and by making progress in developing blockchain technology, BDACS along with Avalanche will play a big role as the leading part of this Korea’s digital finance future.

The onboard of KRW1 is a significant step forward in the transformation of South Korea’s burgeoning digital economy. Leveraging Avalanche’s tech, BDACS is cementing their presence as an elite in the digital asset space. If more institutions join the stablecoin race, KRW1 could compete in domestic and international digital finance markets.

Also Read: Crypto-Fueled Stablecoin Rally Makes South Korea Asia’s Top Market 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198321-0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,127.13+0.40%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
Partager
SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

GDLC's approval coincides with SEC adopting generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which would expedite the launch process.
Solana
SOL$246.94+0.34%
XRP
XRP$3.0716-0.53%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0435+1.63%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Partager
Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

The post Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster, previously referred to as APX, witnessed its token price soar on September 18, rising by over 360% in one day. The surge followed after the project started its airdrop program and from CZ. What’s Driving Aster Price Surge The token’s steep price action came after the token’s airdrop began, and it will run until October 17. Approximately 704 million tokens representing approximately 8.8% of the total supply are being sent to eligible users. These include members of Aster’s Spectra Stage 0 and 1 programs, owners of Aster Gems, and traders of Aster Pro. Adding fuel to the charge, CZ publicly congratulated the Aster team, further increasing visibility to the project. That validation, combined with the token distribution, driven the price surge. Fundamentals Behind the Rally Beyond the frenzy, Aster’s fundamentals have been improving. Based on statistics provided by DeFi Llama. Its perpetual futures platform has seen more than $12 billion worth of trading volume this month, an increase from $9.78 billion in August and $8.5 billion last July. Revenue has increased steeply as well. Fees earned this quarter total $8.82 million, up from only $1.8 million during the same time last year. In Q3 2024, Aster had only generated $11,660 in revenue, but today that number is up to $5.4 million. The total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has hit a record high of $1.85 billion, an astronomical increase from $141 million in January. What’s Next for Aster Analysts believe that the rally may prevail since Aster is now becoming available on additional exchanges, yet it is mainly traded on its own platform. Yet with recipients of the airdrop likely to take profits in place, there will be some pressure selling. Like other recently listed coins like WLFI, Spark, and Avantis, a good starting run will be followed…
1
1$0.013687+1,268.70%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2192-0.63%
Gems
GEMS$0.20316-0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

Aster Price Surges After Airdrop and CZ Mention

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales