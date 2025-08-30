Avalanche Rejected at $26.5, Is $16 the Next Stop?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 18:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.445+0.24%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14399-7.90%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005947-0.63%
Capverse
CAP$0.0705-0.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234+0.89%

3 Key Insights:

  • AVAX faces repeated rejections at $26.50, keeping bearish momentum alive toward the $16 support zone.
  • Weekly chart shows long consolidation, with AVAX trapped between $8.61 and $32 since mid-2022.
  • Market cap under $10B leaves room for growth if altcoin cycle sparks renewed AVAX demand.
Avalanche Rejected at $26.5, Is $16 the Next Stop?

Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $23.65, with a 24-hour volume of $613.4 million. The token has gained 0.15% in the last 24 hours but is down 7% over the past week. Technical charts show repeated resistance at $26.50, raising the possibility of a deeper move toward $16 support.

Daily Chart Shows Rejection at $26.50

The AVAX/USDT daily chart indicates that $26.50 has become a key resistance level. Price has been rejected at this point several times, with upper wicks marking failed breakouts. The most recent reversal has pulled AVAX back below $24, showing persistent selling pressure near the top of the channel.

Ali, a market analyst,

Source: Ali Martinez/X

 The dotted projection on his chart outlines a path that could see AVAX test $21, then $19, before hitting the $16 lower boundary if bearish momentum continues.

Support remains around $23, which could slow the decline if buyers return. However, repeated failures at $26.50 suggest bears remain in control until a breakout occurs.

Weekly Chart Signals Prolonged Consolidation

On the weekly timeframe, AVAX continues to trade within a wide accumulation range. Since peaking near $147 in 2021, the token has struggled to break above the $32 resistance zone. Current weekly averages show the price capped under the 99-week moving average at $29.35, with shorter averages (MA7 at $24.42 and MA25 at $21.27) squeezing tightly around the present level.

Jay.eth commented, 

 The chart reflects this stagnation, as AVAX has mostly traded between $8.61 and $32.14 since mid-2022.

Market Structure and Long-Term Outlook

Avalanche’s current market cap is below $10 billion, far from its $30 billion peak. The fully diluted valuation (FDV) sits near $17 billion, with most tokens already in circulation aside from foundation allocations. This reduces the risk of heavy dilution compared to projects with larger upcoming unlocks.

If market conditions improve, a breakout above the $29–32 range could open the path to higher levels, with $62–93 as potential longer-term targets. On the downside, failure to hold above $20 could bring AVAX back toward its $8 support zone.

The broader accumulation base suggests that while short-term pressure is evident, AVAX remains in a structure that could support stronger moves if liquidity returns during an altcoin cycle.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/avalanche-rejected-at-26-5/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

PANews reported on June 27 that according to Reuters, Analisa Torres, a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, rejected the settlement motion jointly filed by Ripple Labs
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0698+9.74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 07:40
Partager
Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR) has raised approximately US$5.6 billion so far this year through the issuance of a series of preferred stocks including STRK, STRF, STRD and STRC, accounting for 12% of all IPOs (preferred or common) in the United States. However, the performance of these preferred stocks was different. STRF led the way with a return rate of 31%, followed by STRK's 19% and STRC's 8%, while STRD's return rate was negative 6%. In addition, MSTR's stock price has risen 13% so far this year, lower than Bitcoin's 18% increase.
Stride
STRD$0.095+2.81%
STRK
STRK$0.1282+0.70%
HashPack
PACK$0.01765-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 18:07
Partager
Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

PANews reported on August 30 that according to a news report from the People's Daily client forwarded by the Global Times official account, the Dongxihu Branch of the Wuhan Public Security Bureau in Hubei Province smashed a gang that committed telecommunications fraud. The suspects forged a "high-quality blind date girl" script to make friends and induced netizens to go to a fake platform to commit virtual currency investment fraud. A total of 30 criminal suspects were arrested. Currently, 27 people involved in the case have been criminally detained and 3 have been administratively detained. The police are further handling the case in accordance with the law.
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0004+2.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01914+2.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05581-4.72%
Partager
PANews2025/08/30 17:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New York judge rejects SEC and Ripple's joint settlement request

Strategy preferred stocks had mixed performance this year: STRF led the pack with a 31% return, while STRD returned a negative 6%.

Wuhan police cracked a virtual currency dating scam and investment case, arresting 30 suspects

Indian court sentences 14 people to life in prison in cryptocurrency extortion case

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grant Applications to Revamp Support Program